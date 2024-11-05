Building the Republic of Korea-UAE Strategic Partnership in ATMPs : Sharing a Common Vision

Prof. Inho Jo, CEO of Korean Fund for Regerative Medicine (KFRM)

In recent years, the Republic of Korea and the UAE have taken significant strides towards strengthening their diplomatic and economic ties. This partnership was underscored in May 2024 when the President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with President Yoon Seok-Yeol and established a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This agreement marked a milestone, making the UAE the first Arab nation to enter such a broad economic partnership with Korea, including the healthcare sector and other key industries. As part of this commitment, Korea and the UAE have focused on advancing their collaboration in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), which include regenerative medicine, cell therapy, and gene therapy.

ATMPs represent the future of personalised medicine, offering innovative treatment options for previously untreatable diseases. Both Korea and the UAE are at the early stages of ATMP development and regulatory adaptation making them ideal partnes in this rapidly evolving field. By combining Korea’s advanced research and manufacturing capabilities with the UAE’s growing healthcare infrastructure and strategic investment initiatives, both nations are poised to foster an environment of mutual growth and innovation in ATMPs.

Korea has established itself as a global leader in ATMPs, particularly in terms of research development and regulatory framework. With the implementation of the Advanced Regenerative Bio Act in August 2020, Korea laid a strong foundation in both clinical research and safety in regenerative medicine. The Korean government has also further amended this law, set to take effect in 2025, to broaden the scope of clinical research and introduce more advanced therapies to patients.

In 2021, Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Health and Welfare established KFRM to play a significant role in supporting research and development throughout the entire lifecycle of regenerative medicine. From basic and source technologies to clinical trials, the KFRM provides comprehensive support aimed at advancing therapeutic products and treatment technologies. Cumulatively, KFRM has supported 173 projects amounting to Dh482 million, significantly advancing research in the field. Of these, 149 projects are actively ongoing in 2024, fostering breakthroughs spanning from early-stage research to clinical application. This commitment to cutting-edge technology and robust regulatory practices has positioned Korea as an exemplary model for ATMPs globally. While relatively new to the ATMP field, the UAE has rapidly developed a regulatory environment that supports safe and ethical practices in regenerative medicine. Notable achievements include the introduction of regulations for stem cell banks and facilities in January 2020 and new standards for stem cell therapies by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi in early 2024. Additionally, the UAE’s vision for healthcare transformation is embedded within its broader strategy to shift away from an oil-dependent economy towards a knowledge-based, innovation-driven one. The UAE’s investments in biotechnology have been substantial. In February 2024, the UAE launched its policy for science, technology, and innovation, which explicitly prioritises health and human welfare. This aligns with nation’s ambitious goals to become a regional hub for biotech advancements, making the UAE an ideal partner for Korea in ATMP development. The possibility of the strategic partnership between Korea and the UAE in ATMPs is based on their shared recognition of biotechnology’s potential to address complex healthcare challenges. This cooperation has been further cemented by the UAE’s active engagement with Korean regulatory and research institutions. In September 2024, the UAE’s newly established Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to facilitate faster approvals and exchanges for ATMPs and other healthcare products. This MOU exemplifies the potential for bilateral cooperation on regulatory harmonisation, which can streamline the approval process for innovative therapies. Such cooperation could extend to collaborative research initiatives, joint clinical trials, and exchange programmes that allow researchers and medical professionals to work across both countries. As we look to the future, the Korea-UAE partnership could pave the way for new advancements in ATMPs that can benefit not only their respective populations but also the global community. As the two countries continue to develop their ATMP capabilities, they should explore opportunities to increase private sector involvement, fostering a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation while accelerating the development of life-saving therapies.

The future of the Korea-UAE collaboration in ATMPs is bright, driven by their shared vision for a healthier, more technologically advanced world. By leveraging each other’s strengths, both nations are well-positioned to become leaders in the ATMP field, promoting the growth of a global network of innovation and excellence in regenerative medicine.