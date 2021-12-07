Building Strong Future

Dillinger is proud to prepare heavy plates for the world’s highest ferris wheel Ain Dubai

For this record-breaking and breathtaking attraction, more than 10 thousand tons of Dillinger heavy steel plates (steelgrades S690QL, S460 QL, S355NL, S355ML) in thicknesses of up to 200 mm have been used. Aiming a slender and light wheel structure, especially the higher strength steels, like S460QL and S690QL, were a perfect fit.

The well-known German steel company owns two heavy-plate rolling mills: at Dillingen, Germany, and at Dunkirk, France. Sales offices and steel service centres around the world ensure that every customer has the right contacts close by. Dillinger Middle East FZE, Dubai, is the local contact of choice when it comes to projects in the Middle East or Indian subcontinent markets. Dillinger Middle East’s customers benefit from the fact that they receive ex mill and ex stock products out of one hand.

Dillingers success as a leading manufacturer of high-quality heavy plates is driven by customer proximity — being always in intensive dialogue with the customers to ensure that they perfectly understand their requirements. Dillinger is able to supply heavy plates in out-of-the-ordinary dimensions and in a unique and broad range of steel grades: from non-alloy structural steels to ultra-high-strength Quench and Temper (Q&T) fine-grained steels, and from weathering- to sour-gas-resistant grades. Typical applications are high-rise buildings, bridges, power plants, machinery, or offshore rigs. And if exactly the right heavy-plate product really is not available, Dillinger will develop it in close cooperation with its customer. Because Dillinger meets the most demanding specifications.