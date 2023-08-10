Building Legacies Together

Secure a better future for your family and children by investing in the US EB5 permanent residency programme

Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 1:43 PM

The US EB5 investment immigration programme introduced in 1990 has gone through a comprehensive revamp in 2022. Although the investment amount is now increased to $800,000, the US government has made the programme safer by imposing stricter rules as it introduced background checks on the EB-5 promoters and requirements for annual audits through third party fund administrators.

The US-based EB5 Resources have helped many investors from the UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, and Hong Kong, amongst others, achieve their EB5 goals by guiding them through the process.

EB5 Resources only works with regional centres that have a 10+ year history of successful EB5 projects and have a history of returning hundreds of Investors EB-5 capital.

The programme is licensed through the Dalmore Group, one of the biggest investment advisors in the EB5 industry. Dalmore has guided more than 3,500 EB5 investors over the last 10+ years. As part of their due diligence, each EB5 project undergoes an exhaustive assessment to determine its viability, potential risks and benefits. The group examine the credentials and track record of the project team, the business plan, and the proposed funding sources.

EB5 Resources is based in the US. Once you procure your permanent residence and move to the US, they will guide you throughout the process all the way to your US citizenship. EB5 Resources have partnered with the most experienced immigration attorneys and tax specialists to ensure all clients’ needs are met as they transition to their new life in the US.

I used to live in Dubai, when I invested in the EB5 program and got my green card. I know the EB5 process can be challenging. Combined with our Top 25 ranked attorney partners, we ensure you get step by step guidance throughout the process. Our experience and my knowledge has benefitted many UAE residents to acquire their permanent residency in the USA. — Ashok Adusumilli, Founder, FINRA Licensed EB5 Investment Specialist.