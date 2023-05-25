Building Brilliance

BEAM’s Creative Science Schools Attain International Accreditations / RE-Accreditations and remarkable inspection ratings, strengthening students’ achievements

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 10:28 AM

Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM) has been making waves in the education industry with its Creative Science Schools. Recently, all schools achieved ‘Outstanding’ ratings for health and safety including arrangements for child protection/safeguarding in their latest BSO Accreditations and KHDA and SPEA inspections.

Under the umbrella of BEAM, the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and International School of Creative Science (ISCS), being accredited by NEASC and BSO, have established themselves as reputable institutions, delivering exceptional education and fostering an environment of growth and success.

ISCS Muwaileh has achieved its first BSO accreditation as a “Good British School”. The school received ‘Outstanding’ ratings for ‘welfare, health and safety of pupils’. Furthermore, the school has received an improved, overall ‘Good’ rating in the SPEA inspection, with ‘Very Good’ for ‘students’ personal development’, as well as ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world cultures’, and ‘social responsibility and innovation skills’. ‘Teaching for effective learning’, ‘curriculum design and implementation’, ‘care and support’, ‘partnership with parents and the community’, and ‘management, staffing, facilities and resources’ were recognised as ‘Very Good’ features of the school.

ASCS Maliha has successfully maintained its NEASC accreditation since it was first awarded in 2018 when it became the only school in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates to receive this prestigious recognition. Furthermore, the school has received an overall ‘Good’ rating from SPEA, with ‘Very Good” ratings for ‘students’ personal development’, as well as ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world cultures’, and ‘social responsibility and innovation skills’. ‘Governance’, ‘care and support’, and ‘management, staffing, facilities and resources’ were recognised as ‘Very Good’ features of the school.

ISCS NAS has achieved their second BSO accreditation, as a ‘Good and Improving British School’. The school received ‘Outstanding’ ratings for ‘welfare, health and safety of pupils’, as well as for ‘pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development’, and ‘leadership and management’. Furthermore, the school has received an improved, overall ‘Good’ rating in the KHDA inspection, with ‘Very Good’ ratings for ‘students’ personal development’, as well as ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world culture’, and ‘curriculum design and implementation’ and ‘curriculum adaptation’. ‘Governance’, ‘partnership with parents and the community’, and ‘management, staffing, facilities and resources’ were recognised as ‘Very Good’ features of the school.

ASCS NAS, in addition to receiving a commendable ‘Outstanding’ rating for health and safety, also attained an overall “Good” rating during its KHDA inspection, along with ‘Very Good’ ratings for ‘students’ personal development’, and ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world culture’. Moreover, the school has successfully maintained its NEASC accreditation since 2021.

BEAM represents the convergence of the Bukhatir Group’s cumulative experience attained over 20 years of developing successful educational institutions and implementing advanced educational management systems in the UAE. The recent accomplishments of BEAM’s Creative Science Schools reflect its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional education standards that rival global benchmarks, all while ensuring the safety and security of students. These achievements attest to the organisation’s ongoing pursuit of excellence, as it aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for future success.