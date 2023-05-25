Building Brilliance

Unveiling the damaging effects of prolonged hypertension on eyesight, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function
Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM) has been making waves in the education industry with its Creative Science Schools. Recently, all schools achieved ‘Outstanding’ ratings for health and safety including arrangements for child protection/safeguarding in their latest BSO Accreditations and KHDA and SPEA inspections.
Under the umbrella of BEAM, the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and International School of Creative Science (ISCS), being accredited by NEASC and BSO, have established themselves as reputable institutions, delivering exceptional education and fostering an environment of growth and success.
ISCS Muwaileh has achieved its first BSO accreditation as a “Good British School”. The school received ‘Outstanding’ ratings for ‘welfare, health and safety of pupils’. Furthermore, the school has received an improved, overall ‘Good’ rating in the SPEA inspection, with ‘Very Good’ for ‘students’ personal development’, as well as ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world cultures’, and ‘social responsibility and innovation skills’. ‘Teaching for effective learning’, ‘curriculum design and implementation’, ‘care and support’, ‘partnership with parents and the community’, and ‘management, staffing, facilities and resources’ were recognised as ‘Very Good’ features of the school.
ASCS Maliha has successfully maintained its NEASC accreditation since it was first awarded in 2018 when it became the only school in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates to receive this prestigious recognition. Furthermore, the school has received an overall ‘Good’ rating from SPEA, with ‘Very Good” ratings for ‘students’ personal development’, as well as ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world cultures’, and ‘social responsibility and innovation skills’. ‘Governance’, ‘care and support’, and ‘management, staffing, facilities and resources’ were recognised as ‘Very Good’ features of the school.
ISCS NAS has achieved their second BSO accreditation, as a ‘Good and Improving British School’. The school received ‘Outstanding’ ratings for ‘welfare, health and safety of pupils’, as well as for ‘pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development’, and ‘leadership and management’. Furthermore, the school has received an improved, overall ‘Good’ rating in the KHDA inspection, with ‘Very Good’ ratings for ‘students’ personal development’, as well as ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world culture’, and ‘curriculum design and implementation’ and ‘curriculum adaptation’. ‘Governance’, ‘partnership with parents and the community’, and ‘management, staffing, facilities and resources’ were recognised as ‘Very Good’ features of the school.
ASCS NAS, in addition to receiving a commendable ‘Outstanding’ rating for health and safety, also attained an overall “Good” rating during its KHDA inspection, along with ‘Very Good’ ratings for ‘students’ personal development’, and ‘understanding of Islamic values and awareness of Emirati and other world culture’. Moreover, the school has successfully maintained its NEASC accreditation since 2021.
BEAM represents the convergence of the Bukhatir Group’s cumulative experience attained over 20 years of developing successful educational institutions and implementing advanced educational management systems in the UAE. The recent accomplishments of BEAM’s Creative Science Schools reflect its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional education standards that rival global benchmarks, all while ensuring the safety and security of students. These achievements attest to the organisation’s ongoing pursuit of excellence, as it aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for future success.
Unveiling the damaging effects of prolonged hypertension on eyesight, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function
Stevin Rock and Etihad Rail collaborate for a strategic partnership, pioneering sustainable transportation solutions for a brighter future
Moving towards a new era of efficient and sustainable transportation, Recep Hakan Sebükcebe, Managing Director, SGS Middle East, emphasise how the company is connecting people, boosting economies, and paving the way for a brighter future while ensuring safety and quality in the Middle East
Murli S., Managing Director of Al Futtaim Engineering & Technologies highlights how the company has delivered MEP excellence in Etihad Rail’s landmark venture
Join a community of learners for exceptional academics, diverse extracurriculars and impressive facilities
Allison McDonald, Principal of Al Basma British School, highlights about community committed to student success
Join a diverse community of young leaders, where student-led learning, experienced teaching staff, and extensive extra-curricular opportunities set the foundation for success
Portugal’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, has officially announced the Portugal Golden Visa scheme will be permanently closing in the coming weeks. The exact end date of this popular Golden Visa scheme has not been announced, a statement made by the government on April 16 has confirmed that all applications submitted before the closing of the programme will be considered and processed. It is expected that the proposed bill will become law within 45 days (mid-June), on which date the Portugal Golden Visa programme will officially end and applications will no longer be accepted