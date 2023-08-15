Building Bridges of Unity

Ramkumar Thangaraj extends his heartfelt greetings to the Indian diaspora on the 77th India Independence Day

Ramkumar Thangaraj, Acting Consul General of Indiato Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM

As we celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India, I am filled with immense pride and joy to extend my warmest greetings to the Indian community in the UAE.

On this historic occasion, we remember and pay tribute to the countless individuals who fought valiantly for our nation's freedom. Their sacrifices, determination, and unwavering spirit continue to inspire us as we work together to build a stronger, more prosperous India.

The bond between India and the UAE has always been special, marked by friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect. The warmth and generosity of the UAE leadership and its citizens have always made the Indian community feel at home in this beautiful nation. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my deepest appreciation to the UAE leadership for their unwavering support and friendship. Our nations stand united in facing global challenges and in working towards a brighter future for all.

The Indian community in Dubai is a shining example of dedication, hard work, and resilience. Their contributions to the growth and development of both India and the UAE are truly commendable. As we move forward, let us continue to work hand in hand, fostering cultural exchanges, economic partnerships, and a sense of unity that transcends borders.

Let this Independence Day serve as a reminder of our responsibilities as citizens of a great nation. As we enjoy the fruits of liberty, let us also strive to contribute positively to society, uphold the values that our forefathers fought for, and embrace the diversity that makes India truly incredible.

Wishing you and your families a joyful and meaningful Independence