Building A Strong Friendship Bond

Former President Asif Ali Zardari successfully carries the Bhutto family legacy to build strong relations with the UAE leaders and open new avenues of business opportunities

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. — FILE PHOTOS

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM

The relationship between the UAE and Pakistan holds significant importance due to historical, geographical, and economic ties. Both nations enjoy amicable relations, based on mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation — thanks to the visionary leaders especially from the Bhutto family who laid solid foundation for a strong friendship bond.

With His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and the Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to exchange matters of bilateral interests.

The historical connections between the UAE and Pakistan trace back to the early 1970s when Pakistan recognised the UAE as an independent and sovereign nation. Pakistan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the gulf nation, offering assistance and support during its initial years of development under the then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who was able to forge a very personal relationship with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, and remained president for 33 years.

Founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Later, Benazir Bhutto who served Pakistan as prime minister twice, further strengthened the bilateral relations in various domains. After her assassination in 2007, it is her husband Asif Ali Zardari who rose to power and successfully carried the family legacy to build strong relations with the Emirati leaders and open new avenues of opportunities in past 15 years. He became the first elected president of Pakistan who completed his five-year term.

Founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Benazir Bhutto.

While understanding the dynamics of the UAE-Pakistan relationship, Asif Ali Zardari focused on historical aspects, economic ties, diplomatic engagements, cultural exchange, and shared development goals to promote the bilateral relations on all fronts. The former president sought the UAE’s help for free trade agreement with GCC countries which would pave the way for increased commercial activity between Pakistan and the Gulf countries. He assures the UAE leadership that Pakistan values its bonds of fraternity with UAE and is keen to expand cooperation in various fields to translate existing relations into strong economic partnerships.

Asif Ali Zardari taking a guard of honor as President of Pakistan in 2008.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto initiated the process to build strong friendship bond between the two countries, but it is Asif Ali Zardari who actually elevated these relations to new peak after assuming the office of President of Pakistan in 2008 as bilateral trade almost double from $5.78 billion in 2008 to $10.6 billion in 2022.

Today, the UAE has emerged as one of the largest investors in Pakistan, with investments spanning multiple sectors such as real estate, agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and banking. These investments have not only contributed to the economic development of Pakistan but have also provided employment opportunities and infrastructure enhancement.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Asif Ali Zardari.

Both the countries just signed a mega deal under which Abu Dhabi Ports will develop an advanced port and terminal infrastructure at the Karachi port. Two nations have also been engaged to find a solution for global environmental issues.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Benazir Bhutto.

In addition, the UAE and Pakistan share common development goals, and their collaboration extends beyond economic and cultural spheres. The UAE has actively supported Pakistan in humanitarian efforts, especially during natural disasters or crises, providing financial aid, medical assistance, and relief supplies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Benazir Bhutto.

In conclusion, the relationship between UAE and Pakistan is built on the foundation of mutual trust, historical ties, and shared interests. Asif Ali Zardari has successfully implemented the legacy of Bhutto family to strengthen friendship bond between the two countries.

With Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

And now Bilawal Zardari Bhutto — the third-generation leader — takes the charge to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including economy, diplomacy, defence, and culture to further strengthened their bond and paved the way for future collaboration, contributing to the prosperity and stability of both nations.

With Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the UAE.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bilawal Bhutto.

Happy Independence

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the nation on 77th Independence Day and said the overseas Pakistanis are an asset for Pakistan. “We build strong bond of friendship between the two nations. I urge the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE to continue to strive for excellence and work for the betterment of both the nations.”