Building a Secure Future

Nicolas Salerno, Founder and Managing Director, Golden Visa Consultancy

Nicolas Salerno Founder and Managing Director at Golden Visa Consultancy on the rising popularity of getting a second citizenship and the process it entails

Golden-Visa Consultancy is a boutique advisory firm focused on real estate development, business immigration and citizenship by investment. Our firm offers a personalised service to clients who need assistance on the path to global citizenship. Whether you’re an individual, a family, or an organisation, you can trust our vast international experience and our customer-centric approach.

We will navigate relationships with government agencies, simplifying the complex process of obtaining residency and/or citizenship and we will assist you in your final settlement process, wherever will be your final destination.

With eight offices and 50 collaborators in locations all over the world and the facilitating of over €500,000,000 investment, we are well poised to advise you on this daunting but rewarding journey to global citizenship.

Our services include residency by investment to Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Monaco, the UK and USA. We as well service our clients for citizenship by investment in the Carribeans such as Saint Lucia and Antigua for example.

Drawing upon the depth of practical experience and knowledge accumulated over more than 19 years by its founder, Golden Visa Consultancy is able to offer meaningful independent advice and benefits to businesspersons.

The Portugal Golden Visa Programme, also known as the Residence Permit Programme is a five-year residency by investment scheme for non-EU nationals. Since its inception in 2012, over 20,000 Golden Visas have been awarded to families from across the world, and over €5 billion in funds have been raised, making it one of the most popular investor programmes in the world. From its mesmerising Atlantic coastline and luscious landscapes to its year-round sunshine, Portugal’s charm is irresistible.

The company specialises in selling properties in upcoming areas in Portugal, offering the buyer the opportunity to become a permanent resident, paving the way to citizenship eligibility, provided the qualifying investment is kept for at least five years. The investment threshold starts from €280,000, with a wide range of investment options available. The Portuguese option is particularly interesting for families looking for long term settlement solution in EU. In contrast families looking for immediate mobility could opt for a direct citizenship programme in Antigua or Saint Lucia which provide direct citizenship in less than six months after performing an extensive due diligence on the applicants.

What are the benefits of applying for citizenship by investment ?

You have a multiplicity of benefits holding a passport that allows you to increase your travel power ranging from mobility to tax planning. Investors who chose to apply for citizenship by investment are looking for hassle free solutions with minimal requirements in term of physical residency requirements.

Can you briefly advise us the requisites to be eligible for this kind of citizenship? What documents are usually required to be submitted by applicants?

This is function of the programme you will apply for but all of them will require civil documents (birth certificates, marriage certificate, police certificates), proof of good character, proof of financial means and professional activity for the source of the funds. All documents are required to be properly translated and legalised when applicable.

What is the time frame between investment and obtaining the citizenship visa?

It is really a function of the destination you will choose, but it ranges between three months to a year for the large majority upon lodging the files with the immigration/citizenship authorities.

Do you see an increasing trend in Global citizenship space? Can you elaborate

We are seeing two clear trends:

a. First, a competition between countries to develop such programmes in order to attract wealthy investors in their economy. Many countries are seeing a significant economic impact and they want to capitalise on it and consequently, more and more countries are proposing citizenship or residency by investment of some sort.

b. On the other hand, we are seeing a pressure from EU or USA toward the countries developing such schemes to ensure proper due diligence and prevent white collar crimes and it is now becoming parliamentary topics in the EU, which should benefit the industry since greater regulation will have to be implemented with time.

Golden Visa Consultancy can be contacted on: https://wa.me

+351-93-454-9399

Email: dxb@gvc.ltd