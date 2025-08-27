Build a thinker! How nursery prepares a child for a digital tomorrow

Two children. Same age. One spends their early years swiping a tablet. The other builds, imagines and debates with friends at Falcon British Nursery. Which one will thrive in the AI age? “Parents often ask me how to future-proof their child when nothing is certain,” says Amelia J Brown, Director of Falcon British Nursery.

“The answer is to start with the end in mind. Picture your child as an adult. They are adaptable and confident. Then work backwards.” Everything a child experiences should move them towards that future version of themselves. Decisions made today will help your child thrive in future. Children will collaborate with humans from every culture, AI agents and be monitors of Artificial Intelligence. These skills do not suddenly appear in adulthood. They are built during childhood. Tomorrow’s digital workplace will demand collaboration, negotiation, debate and problem-solving. At Falcon British Nursery,these skills are practiced daily. The ability to communicate, speak clearly, listen, understand and connect across cultures and digital platforms will be vital for your child’s future. At Falcon, children interact daily with a rich mix of classmates, teaching staff, external visitors and even our rescue pets, offering an experience a screen cannot provide.Falcon embraces interest based open-ended and marvelously messy play that allows children to tinker and ask questions to be critical thinkers,” explains Amelia.

Falcon is the only Eco Schools Green Flag nursery with Curiosity Approach and NDNA accreditations in Abu Dhabi.