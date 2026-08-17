BRW: The road to tomorrow’s India is being built on stronger connectivity

“The future beckons to us. Whither do we go and what shall be our endeavour? To build up a prosperous, democratic and progressive nation.” These timeless words of Jawaharlal Nehru, spoken on the eve of India’s Independence, continue to carry a profound message eight decades later. Independence was not only the culmination of a struggle for freedom. It was also the beginning of a greater responsibility, the responsibility to build a nation capable of turning freedom into opportunity, dignity and progress for every citizen.

As we celebrate Independence Day, it is therefore fitting to look not only at how far India has travelled, but also at the road that lies ahead. And perhaps nowhere is that journey more visible than in the remarkable transformation of India’s mobility and transport infrastructure.

Connecting a Nation, Creating Opportunity

For a country of India’s geographical scale and diversity, connectivity is much more than infrastructure. It connects a farmer to a market, a student to education, a worker to employment, an entrepreneur to opportunity and communities to one another.

Over the past decade, initiatives such as PM GatiShakti, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, UDAN and the National Logistics Policy have sought to bring roads, railways, ports, airports and waterways into a more integrated transport ecosystem.

Across the country, expanding highways, expressways and economic corridors are reducing distances and improving the movement of people and goods. Better coordination between different modes of transport is also helping strengthen supply chains and create new possibilities for regional economic development.

Indian Railways, one of the great institutions connecting this vast nation, is undergoing its own transformation. Electrification, infrastructure modernisation and a new generation of trains, including Vande Bharat, demonstrate how mobility can combine speed, passenger experience, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Innovation for a Sustainable Tomorrow

India’s transport journey, however, cannot be measured by expansion alone.

The next chapter must be defined by sustainability, technology and innovation. India’s development of indigenous hydrogen-powered train technology is an encouraging example of this ambition. Alongside the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the wider transition towards cleaner energy, such initiatives demonstrate a willingness to explore technologies that can shape a more sustainable transport future.

The transformation is equally visible beyond roads and railways. Projects such as the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport strengthen India’s maritime capabilities and its position in international trade. The development of inland waterways offers another economical and environmentally responsible mode of freight movement. Meanwhile, UDAN has helped extend air connectivity to smaller cities and regions, bringing people closer to opportunities in business, education and tourism.

Each of these developments represents something larger than the physical infrastructure itself. They represent connectivity. And connectivity, ultimately, is about people.

From Political Freedom to Economic Opportunity

The generation that won India its freedom gave us an extraordinary inheritance. Every generation thereafter carries the responsibility of giving that freedom greater meaning.

In the India of tomorrow, freedom must also mean the freedom to access opportunity — irrespective of geography. A child in a smaller town should be able to dream as boldly as one in a metropolitan city. A young entrepreneur should be able to reach national and global markets. A farmer should have faster access to consumers. Industries should be able to move goods efficiently, and citizens should be able to travel safely, affordably and sustainably.

That is why transport infrastructure is not simply about concrete, steel, rails, ports or airports. It is about removing the distance between aspiration and opportunity.

The View from Beyond India’s Shores

As an Indian living abroad, I have had the privilege of watching my country’s journey both from within and from a distance. There is a particular emotion in witnessing India become increasingly connected, technologically ambitious and confident in its capabilities.

Yet national progress should never be measured by infrastructure alone. Its true value lies in how effectively that infrastructure improves human lives, creates opportunities, includes those at the margins and leaves a more sustainable nation for generations yet to come.

Every new road must ultimately lead somewhere beyond its physical destination. It must lead towards opportunity. Every railway must connect more than two stations. It must connect people and possibilities.

Every port must carry more than cargo. It must carry India’s aspirations to the world.

The Road Ahead

Independence Day is both a celebration and a reminder. It reminds us of the courage and sacrifice of those who gave us freedom. But it also reminds us that nation-building is never complete. India’s journey continues. The roads we build, the railways we modernise, the ports we develop, the cities we connect and the cleaner technologies we embrace are all part of a much larger national endeavour—to create an India that is prosperous, inclusive, sustainable and confident.

Eight decades ago, at the threshold of Independence, Nehru declared: “The future beckons to us.” Today, that future is ours to build. And as India moves forward — connected by roads and rails, ports and airports, technology and innovation, may we always remember that the most important destination is not merely a stronger economy or more advanced infrastructure.

It is a nation in which progress reaches every citizen and opportunity knows no distance.

On this Independence Day, let us celebrate how far we have travelled, honour those who made the journey possible, and move forward together with confidence towards the India of tomorrow.

Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!

— Nazeer Veliyil is the CEO of BorgRollsWarner (UK) LTD.