Broadening experience, building confidence

Unyielding support for a better future

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 10:10 AM

At St Joseph’s College, our responsive, individual care, dynamic curriculum, broad green acres and inspiring teachers are rewarded by our smiling and highly motivated students. We are happy when our students are happy, because we believe their happiness is the result of fulfilment.

Happiness and space characterise our school with 580 students aged two to 18 years on the safe 60-acre campus there’s room to grow and thrive.

Central to our educational philosophy is the belief that diversity of opportunity is vital in creating balance in learning. We offer an extraordinary range of options beyond the timetable — clubs and societies, leadership roles, academic extension, adventure training, sports, the arts, travel and charity work — to broaden our students’ experience and build confidence.

The value added to each student in terms of examination results is outstanding, but life at St Joseph’s College is about so much more than just the excellent examination results we achieve with students of all abilities. Supported by our warm ethos, students develop into respectful, caring, independent thinkers, well prepared for further education and the wider world. And that’s enough to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Look at our website to see how we achieve what we do, browse our prospectus and tour the campus virtually. But to feel the happiness and appreciate the space fully, come and visit us. We are holding an Open Day on March 19, 2022. Your family would be most welcome to join us then or by arrangement at a time to suit you.