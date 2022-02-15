Bringing Turkish Experience to Global Platform

Tarik Tamimi, Founder and CEO, Tamimi Consulting

Founder and CEO of Tamimi Consulting is positive that Expo 2020 Dubai will create more opportunities with its favourable ecosystem

Tamimi Consulting is a leading cross border management and business advisory firm assisting foreign investors as well as established businesses to grow beyond borders with a particular focus on Turkish businesses willing to invest in the UAE or already have a presence in the market but looking for professional support in line with their growth strategies.

Our services cover; management and business consultancy, business set-up, restructuring, corporate services, accounting, bookkeeping, financial services, tax advisory, administrative services, strategic marketing, business development and other complimentary services in a wide range of industries.

Areas of competency

Mohammed Al Falasi, Regional Representative — Middle East and Africa at DMCC with Tarik Tamimi

Setting up a business in the UAE requires experience and extensive knowledge of all the rules and regulations that apply to different businesses, company types, structures, and most importantly, needs of the investors. Defining the business activities of a company in an efficient and compliant way is not an easy task, and it requires a certain level of ownership, responsibility, and accountability towards the investor as per our understanding. Such approach makes us unique in terms of owning each and every business that we establish or support as if it is our own business, hence we continuously pursue excellence in all areas of the business by closely monitoring the progression of a company that operates in the UAE.

Opportunities and challenges

The UAE is a proven international business hub with a real economy and considered as part of the global system rather than a tax haven. Investors are attracted to the UAE, not only for its favourable tax regime but its ease of doing business, world-class facilities offered to all level of investors, and its friendly business environment. In addition, the UAE has a well-established infrastructure, stable political system, and one of the most liberal trade regimes in the MENA Region.

The UAE is attracting worldwide known brands, multinational corporations, and entrepreneurs by creating a very competitive market, which can be considered as an opportunity as well as a challenge for many businesses depending on how you position yourself as a business owner. Only those who acknowledge this fact and competitive multinational business environment of the UAE can be successful and benefit from the advantages offered equally to everyone.

The UAE business environment today

The UAE is in transformation for the best. Recent economic reforms indicate that the ‘country’s business environment is flexible’ and it is committed to providing investors with some of the best incentives to start their ventures. New laws aim to attract foreign companies and foreign investors with 100 per cent ownership in most of the activities that were previously allowed only with a local partner. On the other hand, there is an emphasis to create an even more thriving business environment for the private sector, especially for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. In this respect incubation centres are growing in the UAE as well as offering opportunities for freelancers and for startup companies.

Expo 2020 Dubai has proved to everyone what UAE can do and offer to the business world. The success and unbelievable attention that Expo 2020 Dubai demanded is not a coincidence but a testament to the great leadership that is on display for the whole world to appreciate.

With all the reforms around taxation, employment law, compliance and transparency, data protection and so on, the UAE will for sure continue to be the preferred location for all business around the world. Turkish investors, entrepreneurs, and companies are not an exception and shall claim their rightful position in this amazing market.