Bringing Joy To Life

Joy Alukkas,Chairman, Joyalukkas Jewellery

The leading jewellery brand is constantly striving to meet the needs of its customers

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Our love affair with jewellery is unparalleled in the world. This 5,000-year-old practice of personal embellishment has made its way into Dubai's glitzy boutiques and souks, where gold is purchased for nearly every occasion. With a sizeable Indian expatriate population, Dubai and other emirates observe a crazy frenzy almost every small occasion with expats hoping to make that coveted purchase. This excellent reputation for buying the best gold and jewellery can only be attributed to few brands that have carved a name for themselves in the hearts of millions looking to invest in that one piece. Notable brand, Joyalukkas has expanded profusely under the visionary leadership of Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Jewellery, into a revered global jewellery brand, serving over 10 million customers across 11 countries. Over the years, the brand has risen to great heights along with adhering to the high standards in terms of choice, designs, purity and service.

STRONG CONNECTIONS

The signing of two crucial agreements — Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and India, Israel, UAE and US (I2U2) are aimed at increasing annual bilateral trade and services along with boosting investment opportunities between countries. Alukkas strongly cites that the new CEPA agreement will prove to be a big boon for the jewellery sector, thereby consolidating the UAE’s position as the most preferred destination for jewellery shoppers. “The historic agreement will not only boost exports from India but will also open the market for Indian made jewellery in the UAE. The growth of exports from India since the implementation of CEPA is more than 60 per cent and this proves that the demand for gold continues to remains strong here,” he said.

WORLD’S FAVOURITE JEWELLER

Being the ‘world’s favourite jeweller’, Joyalukkas brings forth an exuberant choice of artistic pieces for customers from all walks of life. With a strong heritage and presence, the jewellery brand is committed to offering nothing but the best in gold and diamond jewellery for valued customers. The brand offers some of the best bespoke collections specially designed to meet the growing demands of the customers. “‘Pride’, which is an eclectic collection of diamond jewellery is meant to mesmerise a wearer senses with its designs and splendour. It's a collection created to celebrate life, a special occasion or a special outing. The other collection that is popular amongst customers is ‘Eleganza’, which is an exquisite collection of polki jewellery crafted with the perfect blend of gold and priceless diamonds. Every piece of jewellery in this collection is a work of pure art and a captivating blend of traditional and contemporary designs,” Alukkas added.

ACCOLADES

Joyalukkas is the first jewellery retailer to receive the esteemed ISO 9001:2008 and 14001:2004 certifications. Among other notable accomplishments, the brand was also awarded the ‘Retailer of the Year’ in the Middle East and the ‘Dubai Quality Awards Certification’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Looking forward, Alukkas expects to see a tremendous growth in 2022. The brand saw a big jump this year during Akshaya Tritiya with customers purchasing diamonds and gemstones. As a competitive player in the Indian jewellery market, Joyalukkas is constantly striving to meet the needs of its customers with a timeless array of pieces along with unmatched service.

MESSAGE FOR THE INDIAN DIASPORA

I am proud to celebrate our 76th Independence Day. Today India is a power to reckon with on the global stage, thanks to the leaps we have taken in technology, innovation and human capital. Many Indians are excelling on the world stage as well, some as entrepreneurs, innovators, sportsmen or inventors and are setting the benchmark and inspiring the new generation to gallop at break neck speed to be recognised as an inspiration to the rest of the world. Congratulations to our great nation. I pledge to always keep ‘Nation First, Always First’.