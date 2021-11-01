Brighten up your Diwali

Sanjay L. Jethwani and Vinay D. Jethwani

Stunning designs to usher in this festive season

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 12:04 PM

The festive and auspicious season of Diwali brings with it the winds of positivity and cheerfulness. It is an occasion filled with joy and happiness, bringing a smile and sparkle to every face. You get to wear new clothes and when you can top it off with beautifully crafted festive jewellery, there’s nothing quite like it. This year, the Diwali season comes double the fun and festivities Diwali season, Dubai or the ‘City of Gold’ as it’s commonly known, is sparkling even more as the festivities of Expo 2020 Dubai mingle and reinforce the joy and happiness.

On the auspicious occasion, Sanjay Jethwani and Vinay Jethwani of Meena Jewellers highlight special deals for shoppers to bring joy and glitter to their lives. Meena Jewellers is back with its super offers that allow shoppers to celebrate the festivity of Diwali. This is also a glorious chance those who have come to attend Expo 2020 Dubai to get their hands on exquisite jewellery at unbelievable prices. Whether it’s for your wife, your mother or yourself, there’s something for everyone this Diwali season as Meena Jewellers offer a wide range of stunning diamond and uncut diamond jewellery.

“We are giving away free gold bars and coins on every purchase of Dh5,000,” said Sanjay Jethwani. “All this and much more home delivered to you, anywhere in the UAE.”

Participants can also stand to win wonderful free gifts including free iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and many more. Customers can also get a raffle coupon with every jewellery purchase worth more than Dh500. There is also 0 per cent making charges on selected jewellery being offered to celebrate the Diwali season.

Last year and a half has been full of gloom for shoppers who are in the mood for some cheerfulness and happiness, which is why the timing of this year’s Diwali, and the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai makes it a perfect occasion to celebrate. “Diwali marks a significant moment of the victory of good over evil. Quite similarly, we believe that Dubai is showcasing its strength and ability to bounce back from anything that comes its way. We are certain that this Diwali will also mark a strong uphill resurgence in the Dubai market. We are happy to say that we are already seeing a rise in walk-ins and sales. So, we want to say thank you to Dubai for supporting homegrown local businesses, and as well as a joyous, safe and prosperous Diwali to all residents.”

While there has been a gradual shift in jewellery trends over the years as noted by Vinay Jethwani, some events and festivals are timeless, and Diwali is one of those celebrations that transcends trends. “During Dhanteras, people invest mainly in gold, diamonds, and polki (uncut diamonds). Trends in recent times have shifted away from 22k jewellery to fancy 18k jewellery. However, one aspect that has not changed is that people still invest in 24k gold bars during Dhanteras as it still remains the best form of investment,” he said.

Historically, Diwali has always been a period for brisk business, and this year, with Expo 2020 Dubai also taking place, it is only expected to grow tenfold as people get a chance to bring happiness and cheerfulness back in their circle. “We have an extremely positive sentiment for Diwali. While the Covid-19 pandemic affected everyone worldwide, the UAE has showcased its strength in responding effectively in this time of crisis. It has built a resilient infrastructure for the economy by introducing and enforcing policies for safe shopping practices. This has led to an increase in tourist football and buyer confidence. The new policies on larger weddings have also reflected in an increase in sales. Besides weddings, we are also seeing a large number of clients wanting to invest in gold during this time. We follow stringent safety protocol and practices, which is why we are also offering delivery across the UAE on request.”