Bridging the Gap

For three decades, the organisation has been promoting trade and investment opportunities for Sri Lankans in the UAE

Suren Swaminathan, Chairman, Sri Lankan Business Council

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC) was formed in the year 1992 under the umbrella of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai & Northern Emirates. Later, it evolved into a registered Business Council, one of the first in the region to do so under the auspices of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the year 2004.

Over the years, the SLBC has grown into an organisation representing the interests of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and senior professionals in the UAE as well as individual members and a number of organisations interested in Sri Lankan business.

Objectives and Purpose

Suren Swaminathan, the Chairman of SLBC said that the objectives and purpose of the organisation were to promote friendship, goodwill and understanding between the business organisations of Sri Lanka and the UAE. Furthermore, it strives to maintain, support, promote and encourage trade, investment, technical and economic co-operation, employment and tourism between Sri Lanka and the UAE. SLBC also aims to encourage and sponsor education, personnel exchange and training schemes at the private sector level between Sri Lanka and the UAE, with the aim of mutually enhancing experience, education and capabilities.

Increased trade activity

Swaminathan said that in recent years, the UAE had become the second biggest trading partner with Sri Lanka. In terms of the most growth in a particular product or service, he picked out the labour sector and the trade among spices as the one which had showed most growth.

Recent trade and investment promotion initiatives

On the topic recent initiatives taken to promote trade and investment opportunities, he said that the National Chamber of Exporters Sri Lanka, in partnership with the Sri Lanka Business Council (SLBC) is organising a one country exhibition at the Expo 2020 Dubai site from February 17 to 20. The standalone Trade Exhibition named ‘Sri Lanka Export Brands’ will be housed at Hall 1B South Expo 2020 Dubai at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The event is coordinated with the Sri Lankan Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai. Further, the Dubai Chamber has extended its support in promoting this event and connect businesses with the exhibiting companies.

The 50th UAE National Day was celebrated with a breakfast and cultural show on December 2 by SLBC

There will be 50 multi-sectorial Sri Lankan export ventures partaking as exhibitors ranging from food and beverages (F&B), spice and spice-based products, herbal and ayurvedic products, packaging, gems and jewellery, water purification, rubber and rubber-based products, tyres, floriculture and horticulture and confectionery to name a few. Swaminathan said that along with the VVIP participation from Sri Lanka for the opening there will be other important people who would be invited to participate.

Post-pandemic response

Swaminathan praised the resilience and safety-centric approach taken by the UAE government and said that not much had changed in the aftermath of the pandemic in terms of business activity. He said that this was because the UAE has always insured the strictest safety measures and the infrastructure is fool-proof and agile. At the same time, business has not been disrupted and they have proven to the world that they are capable.

Education and training schemes between Sri Lanka and the UAE

Swaminathan said that at the moment they were looking at the hospitality, banking and education sector but nothing concrete had been formularised as they were still in the process of gathering requisite information and doing feasibility studies.

Helping Sri Lankan business people in maintaining a presence in the UAE

SLBC collates everything that comes from the Chambers and economic departments and then it is shared with the concerned people. He said that it is SLBC’s job to connect the people with the right opportunities and to create synergies.