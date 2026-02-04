Bridging Sri Lanka and the region from DIFC

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC opened a Representative Office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) last year, becoming the first Sri Lankan bank to establish a presence in the region’s leading global financial hub. The office strengthens the bank’s engagement with the Middle East and enhances its ability to provide information to clients on the full range of banking services it offers.

Located at Level 3, Gate Village Building 4, DIFC, the Representative Office places Commercial Bank at the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic and well-regulated financial ecosystems. Recognised globally as the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, DIFC connects fast-growing markets with global trade and capital flows. For Commercial Bank, this presence provides a strategic platform to strengthen brand visibility, build relationships, and support clients engaged in cross-border trade, investment, and business expansion.

The DIFC Representative Office serves as a key point of contact for corporates, entrepreneurs, investors, and financial stakeholders from Sri Lanka, as well as Bangladesh and the Maldives, who maintain operations in the UAE. While the office does not offer transactional banking services, it plays a pivotal role in connecting customers with Commercial Bank’s comprehensive financial offerings, facilitating engagement with its central operations, and supporting trade-related activities across markets.

Through the Representative Office, clients can access information on Commercial Bank’s capabilities in corporate banking, trade finance, SME banking, and digital financial services.

The office also supports the Bank’s efforts to develop market insights, strengthen partnerships, and enhance communication with customers operating across South Asia and the Middle East.

Commenting on the strategic importance of the DIFC presence, Chairman Sharhan Muhseen said the Representative Office is a natural extension of the Bank’s long-term international vision. As Sri Lanka’s largest private-sector bank, Commercial Bank has consistently expanded beyond national borders to support customers as they grow internationally. The DIFC presence, he noted, enhances the Bank’s ability to engage more closely with clients in the Middle East while reinforcing its role as a trusted regional banking partner.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanath Manatunge added that operating from DIFC allows Commercial Bank to be based in a globally recognised and well-regulated financial centre, strengthening connectivity with international clients and partners. The Representative Office, he said, provides a strong platform to promote the bank’s capabilities, support cross-border business requirements, and drive sustainable long-term growth through deeper regional engagement.

Commercial Bank has the widest international footprint among Sri Lankan banks. Its overseas network includes 20 outlets in Bangladesh, a fully-fledged Tier I commercial bank in the Maldives, and a microfinance company in Myanmar. This network enables the bank to support cross-border trade, investment flows, and regional supply chains — capabilities that are increasingly vital for businesses operating between South Asia and the Middle East. From DIFC, Commercial Bank is well positioned to showcase these strengths to a global audience.

Commercial Bank is the first Sri Lankan bank to surpass a market capitalisation of $1 billion and was also the first to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World. With the highest capital base among Sri Lankan banks, it is the country’s largest private-sector lender and the leading lender to the SME sector. Ranked No. 1 in the Business Today Top 40, Commercial Bank is recognised as Sri Lanka’s most respected and most-awarded bank, a leader in digital innovation, and the nation’s first 100 per cent carbon-neutral bank.