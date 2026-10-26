‘Bridges of Love’: Bringing communities together through shared values

What brings people from different cultures, backgrounds and beliefs together? While traditions and ways of life may differ, values such as kindness, compassion and respect are often shared across communities. For Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, who has lived in the UAE since 1976, these values have been an important part of his experience in a country where people of different nationalities and faiths live and work alongside one another.

This spirit of coexistence is also at the heart of Bridges of Love, a newly launched bilingual book in Arabic and English that brings together five Muslim scholars and five Sikh scholars to explore the common values shared by Islam and Sikhism. Developed in collaboration with Dr Mohamad Habash, Chairman of the Centre for Studies on Human Fraternity, UAE, the publication examines themes including tolerance, compassion, belief in one God and service to humanity.

In this interview, Dr Kandhari, Chairman and Founder of Al Dobowi Group and Founder and Chairman of Eternity Technologies, discusses the inspiration behind the book, the importance of mutual understanding and how such initiatives can encourage stronger connections between communities.

What inspired the launch of Bridges of Love, and what was the main idea behind bringing together ten scholars for this publication?

Having lived in the UAE since 1976, I have personally experienced how people from different religions, cultures and nationalities can live together in harmony and mutual respect. This inspired me to explore the common values that unite Islam and Sikhism.

By bringing together five Muslim scholars and five Sikh scholars, our aim was to present an authentic understanding of both faiths and highlight their shared teachings.

The central message is simple: our beliefs and traditions may differ, but the values of love, compassion, tolerance and service to humanity bring us together.

The book highlights values such as tolerance, respect and service to humanity. Why was it important to focus on these shared values, and how do they remain relevant in today’s society?

We live in a world where differences in religion, culture and identity sometimes create misunderstandings and division. I believe it is important to remind ourselves that what unites humanity is far greater than what divides us.

True tolerance goes beyond simply tolerating differences; it is about accepting people for who they are, embracing diversity and recognising that everyone has an equal right to their beliefs, traditions and way of life. Acceptance is the foundation of genuine coexistence. We do not have to agree on everything, but we must learn to appreciate and respect one another.

Both Islam and Sikhism emphasise belief in one God, honesty, compassion, charity and service to others. In Sikhism, we call this Sewa, or selfless service, while Islam places great importance on charity and helping those in need.

At Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, we practice these values through our Langar, where people from every background are welcomed and served free meals without discrimination. This is acceptance in its truest form, where everyone is treated with equal dignity and respect.

Tolerance is the beginning, acceptance is the next step, and together they create the foundation for lasting harmony. These values should not remain merely words; they must be reflected in how we treat one another every day. This is the message we hope to convey through Bridges of Love, and it is more relevant today than ever before.

Bringing together scholars from different backgrounds is an interesting aspect of this project. How did the collaboration come about, and what were some of the key takeaways from the process?

This collaboration grew from a shared commitment to promoting interfaith understanding and human fraternity.

Through the Centre for Studies on Human Fraternity and Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, we brought together distinguished scholars to examine four important themes: tolerance, purity, belief in one God and service to humanity.

Each scholar contributed knowledge and perspectives from their respective religious traditions, allowing readers to appreciate both the similarities and the distinct identities of Islam and Sikhism.

The most important takeaway was that meaningful dialogue does not require us to change our beliefs. It requires us to respect one another’s beliefs while recognising our shared humanity.

The UAE is home to people from different cultures, nationalities and backgrounds. How does Bridges of Love reflect the country’s emphasis on tolerance and coexistence?

The UAE is a remarkable example of how people from different backgrounds can live, work and worship together in peace and harmony.

I have witnessed this spirit of tolerance throughout my nearly five decades in Dubai. The generous allocation of land for the construction of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a powerful example of the country’s respect for religious diversity.

Under the visionary leadership of the UAE, tolerance and coexistence have become an integral part of the nation’s identity.

Bridges of Love reflects these very principles. It is our humble contribution to the UAE’s vision of building a society where diversity is respected, communities are united and humanity comes first.

With younger generations growing up in increasingly diverse societies, what role do you think initiatives such as this book can play in encouraging greater understanding and respect between communities?

I believe education and dialogue are essential in shaping the attitudes of future generations. Young people must learn that respecting another person’s religion or culture does not diminish their own identity. Instead, it enriches their understanding of the world.

Through Bridges of Love, we hope to encourage young readers to look beyond religious differences and appreciate the universal values of kindness, equality, honesty and service.

I would particularly like to see educational institutions and community organisations use such initiatives to encourage meaningful conversations among young people. If we teach our children to build bridges instead of walls, we will create a more peaceful and compassionate world.

Now that Bridges of Love has been launched, what do you hope readers will take away from it, and are there plans to build on this initiative through future collaborations or community activities?

My greatest hope is that readers will recognise that religions, despite their different traditions and practices, share profound teachings about love, compassion and human dignity.

I hope the book encourages people to approach one another with greater understanding and to translate these values into everyday actions.

At Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, we have always believed in bringing communities together through interfaith dialogue, humanitarian initiatives and community service.

We hope to continue building on this initiative through further discussions, educational programmes and collaborations with organisations committed to tolerance and coexistence. There is also considerable scope to explore additional shared values through future scholarly studies.

For me, the launch of this book is not the conclusion of a project, but another step in our continuing journey towards greater understanding and human fraternity.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the contributing scholars and everyone who helped bring Bridges of Love to life.

I am also deeply grateful to the leadership of the UAE for creating an environment where people of different faiths and cultures can live together with dignity, respect and freedom.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us, Sarbat Da Bhala — the welfare of all humanity. That is the spirit behind this book. My message is simple: we do not have to follow the same path to walk together in peace. Let us celebrate our differences, cherish our shared values and build bridges of love for generations to come.

To get a complimentary copy of ‘Bridges of Love – Building Shared Values’ kindly collect it from the office of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai.