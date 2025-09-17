Brewing excellence: Celebrating Emirates and Coffee Planet’s partnership

As the world prepares to mark International Coffee Day on October 1, Emirates Airlines is highlighting one of its most cherished collaborations, its long-standing partnership with Coffee Planet. For the last eight years, Coffee Planet has supplied specialty coffee to Emirates, ensuring travellers enjoy exceptional brews in every Emirates lounge at Dubai International Airport (DXB). This year holds extra significance, with Emirates celebrating its 40th anniversary and Coffee Planet marking its 20th, two UAE-born success stories that have grown into globally recognised brands.

From one coffee machine to a global brand

Coffee Planet’s journey is a true UAE entrepreneurial story. Founded in 2005 by Allan Jones and Matthew Yorke Smith, the company began humbly with a single coffee machine in a gas station, serving just 30 cups a day. “We’ve come a long way since then,” reflects Allan Jones, Chairman of Coffee Planet. “From those early days to becoming a global name in specialty coffee, our growth is something we’re incredibly proud of, especially as a UAE-born business with global ambitions.”

Over the past two decades, Coffee Planet has grown into a respected specialty roaster sourcing beans from more than 23 countries. Its state-of-the-art Dubai facility ensures beans are roasted locally, delivering unmatched freshness, a quality Emirates values for its premium passengers.

“The fact that Coffee Planet, like Emirates, was founded here in the UAE is a huge source of pride. Being a local roaster means we can provide freshly roasted coffee every day to our partners, guaranteeing the highest quality for Emirates passengers around the world,” adds Jones.

Elevating the lounge experience

Coffee Planet’s presence across all Emirates lounges at DXB is central to the partnership. Travellers enjoy artisan blends and specialty creations crafted to suit every preference, from robust espressos to smooth cappuccinos and seasonal innovations.

In the Concourse B First Class Lounge, a dedicated coffee counter offers rotating single-origin coffees, refreshed every two months. Baristas, trained by Coffee Planet, prepare specialty brews from Colombia, Burundi, Brazil, and beyond. Each cup offering passengers a journey through distinct flavor profiles, from fruity brightness to velvety chocolate notes and nutty citrus balances.

Coffee for every occasion

Beyond daily service, Coffee Planet works with Emirates to design exclusive seasonal beverages for special occasions. Travelers can sip creations such as a rose-infused mocha for Valentine’s Day or a spiced orange latte during the holiday season showcasing the brand’s innovative approach to specialty coffee.

Training for excellence

Behind every perfect cup is a team of well-trained staff. Coffee Planet ensures Emirates lounge baristas and servers receive training on coffee origins, brewing techniques, and service etiquette. This commitment ensures that every cup reflects not just technical mastery, but also the exceptional hospitality both brands are known for.

Celebrating 20 years of Coffee Planet and 40 years of Emirates

This milestone year celebrates two inspiring journeys: Coffee Planet’s evolution from a single coffee machine in a gas station to an internationally recognised roaster, and Emirates’ four decades of redefining global aviation.

“All palates deserve the opportunity to enjoy outstanding coffee that was once considered a luxury for only a few,” says Jones. “That belief has fuelled our innovation and strengthened our partnerships. Working with Emirates for eight years has allowed us to showcase the very best of specialty coffee to millions of travellers every year.”

A partnership built on shared values

At the heart of the Emirates–Coffee Planet partnership is a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and pride in the UAE heritage. Emirates is globally recognised for setting new standards in aviation, while Coffee Planet has transformed coffee culture in the region and beyond. Together, they represent the UAE’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to world-class service.

As Emirates continues to expand its global network and enhance its premium lounge experiences, Coffee Planet remains a trusted partner in delivering consistent, fresh, and innovative coffee offerings. From Dubai to destinations worldwide, passengers can look forward to a coffee experience that reflects the passion and excellence of two UAE-born success stories.

This International Coffee Day, as coffee lovers worldwide raise their cups,

Emirates and Coffee Planet celebrate more than just anniversaries. They celebrate a shared vision, bringing the UAE’s passion for hospitality and specialty coffee to millions of travellers across the globe.