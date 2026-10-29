Breast health is more than a check-up: Aster holds your hand through every chapter

This Pinktober, we strip away cold clinical statistics and listen to the beating hearts behind them. Behind every statistic — such as the 1,445 cases accounting for 36.6 per cent of invasive female cancer cases in the UAE is a woman with her own story, responsibilities and hopes.

A diagnosis can bring uncertainty and questions, but timely medical attention, clear guidance and compassionate support make a meaningful difference. True healing demands more than advanced medicine, it requires a circle of emotional warmth, compassionate ears and a community walking beside her from the first whispered worry to recovery.

Listen to Your Body

Breast health starts with knowing your body and recognising changes. Watch for new lumps, changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple inversion or unusual discharge. Consult your doctor promptly about any unexplained changes, even if painless, and discuss screening suited to your age and individual risk.

Expert Voices: Care Beyond the Diagnosis

“Breast health isn’t one-size-fits-all. From routine evaluation of benign changes to proactive risk management and advanced cancer surgery, we craft every care plan around the individual patient. Because early, accurate decisions are the most powerful tool we have in the fight against breast cancer,” says Dr Astha Mishra, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, Al Khail, Al Quoz and Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches.

“A 5-minute monthly self-exam can save your life. A few days after your period ends, inspect your breasts in the mirror — first with your arms on your hips, then raised high — looking for changes in the shape and size of the breasts, the position of the nipples and whether they are normal or inverted, any puckering or dimpling of the skin, any pigmentation or change in skin colour, any scaling or crusting around the nipple area, any palpable lumps and any nipple discharge (watery, blood-stained or frank blood). Next, lie down and use the pads of your fingers to feel in circular patterns across the entire breast and armpit, as a portion of the breast extends into the armpit, applying light-to-firm pressure,” according to Dr Anitha Sophia, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai.

“When it comes to breast cancer, precision and speed save lives. At Aster Clinic, our gynaecology specialists combine advanced imaging technology with expert diagnostic care to detect tissue changes at the earliest stage. We provide the clarity you need to take control of your health with complete confidence,” says Dr Riya Swamidas, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, Al Wasl Village.

“A diagnosis can bring many questions about what lies ahead. Personalised, evidence-based treatment and collaboration among specialists help patients understand their options and feel supported throughout their journey,” says Dr Ramya Sai Adusumalli, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

“Breast surgery is a deeply personal experience. By explaining treatment options clearly and considering each patient’s individual needs, we help women make informed decisions with greater confidence,” according to Dr Hafsa Salim Daber, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Aster Hospital, Qusais.

“An accurate diagnosis provides the foundation for appropriate treatment planning. By carefully examining tissue samples and sharing findings with the clinical team, pathology helps guide decisions tailored to each patient,” says Dr Pranab Karipody Prabhakaran, Consultant Medical Oncology, Aster Hospital, Qusais.

“Breast cancer can affect emotional well-being as much as physical health. Giving women space to express their fears, access appropriate support and involve loved ones can help them feel less alone throughout their journey,” says Dr Vinotha Krishnamoorthy, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Aster Hospital, Mankhool

“Breast health awareness is important at every stage of life. Being familiar with what is normal for your body can help you recognise unusual changes and seek medical advice promptly. Do not ignore persistent changes or wait for symptoms to become painful before consulting a doctor,” according to Dr Nilusha Vadhwania, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, International City.

Aster Hospital Al Qusais Introduces a Dedicated Breast Clinic

Knowing where to turn when a health concern arises can make a difficult experience easier to navigate. Launched on October 1, 2026, Aster Hospital Al Qusais’ dedicated Breast Clinic, located on the hospital’s first floor in Dubai, brings breast health services together under one roof.

Standing Shoulder-to-Shoulder: A Community Wrapped in Pink

No woman fights alone when a community unites. This Pinktober, trusted partners have joined Aster to champion early detection, shatter taboos and wrap patients in care.

Al Rostamani Automotive: Extends loving support through breast cancer screenings, comforting online awareness webinars.

Emirates NBD: Transforms everyday banking into a gesture of care through the heartwarming Pink ATM initiative, in collaboration with Aster Hospital and Clinics in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Joy Alukkas: Reaches 350,000 customers through social media passionately promoting complimentary physical breast examinations.

Nezo Salt: Ignites a multi-country movement across the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, blending wellness talks with free physical breast examinations.

Comprehensive Breast Care, With You at Every Step

Advanced Diagnostics: Mammography, breast ultrasound, MRI and biopsy services help specialists investigate concerns and determine appropriate next steps based on clinical needs.

Special rates for breast ultrasounds (Dh149) and mammography (Dh199)

Coordinated Care: Collaboration among relevant specialists supports a structured pathway, helping patients understand their options without navigating every stage alone.

COSMOS: A Circle of Strength, Where No One Walks Alone

Cancer can be an emotionally challenging journey, and no one should have to face it alone. COSMOS (Circle of Strength, Master of Self), Aster Volunteers’ cancer support programme, brings patients, survivors and caregivers together in a safe, understanding space where they can share experiences, find comfort and support one another. From celebrating small milestones to navigating difficult days, COSMOS reminds every member that strength also lies in asking for support, finding connection and moving forward together.

Care for Her – For Her, With Her, Always

Care for Her is a comprehensive, age-specific women’s health programme offering personalised, holistic care at every stage of life, from adolescence to menopause and beyond. Through expert consultations, advanced diagnostics and holistic wellness screenings, the programme is dedicated to supporting women’s health and well-being through every chapter of womanhood.

Take Charge of Your Story Today

Take a moment for yourself. From timely screening to compassionate care, Aster Hospital & Clinics is here to support you at every step of your breast health journey. Because every woman deserves to be heard, cared for and supported. Contact us for breast health concerns and appropriate screening.

Visit Aster Hospitals and Clinics today! For appointments call us on 04 4400500 or download myAster app.