Breast cancer: Early detection, expert care, better outcomes

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, with over 2.3 million new cases diagnosed globally each year. However, with early detection, survival rates can exceed 90%. Regular screenings, awareness of personal risk factors, and advancements in treatment options play a crucial role in reducing mortality.

October is recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of early detection and education. Aster brings together expert insights from oncologists, surgeons, and gynaecologists to help raise awareness, empower women, and provide essential knowledge on prevention, treatment, and ongoing care.

The Basic Insight: The First Line of Defence in Early Detection

Dr Shilpa Kaushal, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Royal Clinic, Springs Souk, emphasises the pivotal role gynaecologists play in breast cancer awareness and early detection. As gynaecologists, we often serve as the first point of contact for women’s health, giving us the opportunity to educate and encourage regular breast screenings, she says. We conduct routine clinical breast exams and guide patients on self-examination techniques, promoting early detection.

Women are encouraged to openly discuss their personal and family histories, as well as any breast changes, so that appropriate diagnostic tests can be recommended. This preventive approach, combined with early intervention, significantly increases survival rates.

COSMOS: A Circle of Strength for Breast Cancer Survivors

Dr Pranay Taori, Specialist Medical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, discusses an initiative called COSMOS. The COSMOS event held at Aster Hospital Qusais serves as a vital support group for breast cancer survivors. Oncologists involved in COSMOS emphasise the importance of fostering emotional resilience through shared experiences. This annual gathering not only brings survivors together but also connects them with healthcare professionals who can provide ongoing support.

Dr Pranay highlights that the healing process extends beyond physical treatment; emotional well-being is equally important. COSMOS offers a safe space for survivors to voice their concerns, share stories of triumph, and learn about post-treatment care. It empowers patients to embrace life after cancer with confidence, reminding them that they are not alone in their journey.

Advances in Targeted Therapy: A New Hope for Patients

The landscape of breast cancer treatment has evolved significantly with the introduction of targeted therapies and immunotherapies says Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, Consultant Surgical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais. We are excited about these advancements, which focus on specific characteristics of cancer cells, making treatment more effective and personalised. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which affects both cancerous and healthy cells, targeted therapies zero in on the molecular changes in cancer cells, resulting in fewer side effects.

These treatments can include hormone therapies that block the body’s natural hormones that fuel cancer growth or newer drugs designed to inhibit specific proteins involved in cancer progression. We encourage patients to discuss these options during their treatment planning, as they may significantly improve outcomes, especially for those with specific breast cancer subtypes. Staying informed about advancements in targeted therapies empowers patients to participate actively in their treatment journey.

Precision in Breast Cancer Care: A Surgical Perspective

Dr Tasneem Mohamad Nour Abu El Fuol, Specialist General & Laparoscopic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Sharjah says that surgery plays a pivotal role in breast cancer treatment, and the surgical approach is highly personalised based on the patient’s diagnosis. Options such as lumpectomy and mastectomy are common, with the choice depending on factors like the size and location of the cancer, as well as its stage. We carefully weigh these factors to determine the best course of action, aiming to preserve healthy tissue while effectively removing cancer.

Post-surgery care is vital for recovery. We work closely with oncologists to recommend additional treatments like radiation or chemotherapy, which can lower the risk of recurrence. Clear communication with patients is essential; understanding the objectives, potential risks, and recovery timeline can alleviate anxiety. By guiding patients through their surgical journey, surgeons ensure comprehensive support for both physical and emotional recovery.

Empowering Women Through Preventive Care Preventive care is crucial in reducing breast cancer risk and promoting early detection says Dr Anitha Sophia Biju, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). We as gynaecologists play an essential role in encouraging women to be proactive about their breast health. Regular clinical breast examinations should begin as early as age 18. The ultrasound or mammogram is advised at age 40, or earlier for those with a family history or high risk of breast cancer. Educating and making women aware of self-breast examination enables women to notice changes in their breasts. Understanding personal risk factors, including obesity, early menarche, late menopause, late childbearing age, genetics, lifestyle conditions, and the use of HRT (hormone replacement therapy) empowers women to make informed choices. We also emphasise a healthy diet, moderate exercise, conscious use of contraceptive pills and hormone replacement therapies as part of preventive strategies. By prioritising preventive care and education, women can significantly reduce the likelihood of late-stage diagnoses, thereby improving their chances of positive outcomes if breast cancer is detected. The Power of Multi-Specialty Care A multi-disciplinary approach is essential for effective breast cancer management says Dr Insha Khan, Specialist Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Aster Speciality Clinic, Ajman (Rashidiya). Collaboration among oncologists, surgeons, and gynaecologists ensures comprehensive patient care. Regular team meetings facilitate the exchange of insights, allowing us to create personalised treatment plans that address all aspects of a patient's well-being. Gynaecologists contribute valuable insights into reproductive health and hormone therapy, which are crucial for managing side effects during treatment. This collaboration enhances communication, fostering an environment where patients feel supported throughout their journey. By leveraging diverse expertise, specialists can offer innovative treatments and closely monitor progress, significantly improving the chances of successful outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for patients.

