Brand new campus in 2021

The University of Birmingham set to launch state-of-the-art hub in September for a unique student experience

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 universities in the world (QS 2021) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. Birmingham is the first Russell Group University (the UK's equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing our legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

In September 2021, we will open a brand new, state-of-the-art campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) providing an academic home for 2,900 students and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. As a Birmingham student, you will be encouraged to carry out research in interdisciplinary teams across all of our academic subjects; from computer science to psychology. Flexible study spaces ensure you have a learning environment suited to your needs and our 'digital first' approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai but also encourages international collaboration with students from our UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

Our new campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology to deliver the truly world-class physical and digital experience befitting a global, top 100-ranked university. The campus has been uniquely designed to embrace sustainable practices ensuring that the university leads the way in corporate environmental responsibility, and to deliver a modern campus that is capable of adapting to changes in technology, learning and climate. This innovative technology will be integrated into the curriculum, spanning subject disciplines, and utilised by industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships.

From world-leading research and facilities to our forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure and our industry partnerships, Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham's global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that the University of Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way.

Find out more by joining the online Open Day.

Register at www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai-khaleej-times.

Professor David Sadler, Provost, University of Birmingham Dubai

"We are honoured to be awarded accreditation from the Ministry of Education; a strong endorsement of the quality and status of our education programmes. This recognition from the UAE Government signals to prospective students and their families that we represent the best route to a first-class education from an elite British university that will see them graduate as high-achieving and employable problem solvers. With the opening of our innovative and iconic new campus this year, students can be confident of an outstanding learning experience, taught by academics who are experts in their fields; shaping policy, influencing society and changing lives around the world."

Tanvi, BSc Economics student

"The University of Birmingham Dubai is a global top 100 university, so I knew I would receive a high-quality education. The university has such an inclusive environment, I feel so welcome studying here, my experience has been amazing! I've made so many new friends, I have a good relationship with all my professors and my studies have been going really well."