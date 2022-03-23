Boulevard One — Rhapsody of Colours, Elegance and Refinement

In recent years Pakistan has emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations for travellers from all over the world
Amongst the many exhibitions held in the elegant venues of Dubai, perhaps none stands taller than Boulevard One. Boasting an impressive number of exhibitions, Boulevard One has made its mark in Dubai’s world of fashion over a period of ten years.
In 2012, Sadaf M. Khan had recently moved from Pakistan to Dubai and it was her own interest in fashion that made her realise the potential of entering a vibrant fashion world, full of very fashion conscious women in ever expanding, multicultural Dubai.
Sadaf brought in a new concept of introducing the very finest designers not only from Pakistan, but also from India as a gesture to establish that art and fashion transcends all borders. The concept was appreciated and very well received by the fashion enthusiasts of both the countries.
Crowded corridors and buzzing sounds of elegant ladies are ever so common at Boulevard One. Hosting some sixty to seventy designers under one roof at the exhibition makes Boulevard One very unique and pleasing to its ever-growing clientele.
In February 2020, Boulevard One hosted its first fashion show, which met with great success. Unfortunately, the world then came to a standstill with the pandemic and much of the fashion world went quiet. However, Boulevard One continued to provide some joy in the dark days by offering online sale. This brought much joy to the depressed world.
Though during the pandemic, it was not easy to continue with the supply, Sadaf made every effort to somehow continue to bring womens wear from Pakistan to her clients.
When asked if more fashion shows will be hosted she wittingly said: “Yes if the pandemic doesn’t strike again.”
As Boulevard One completes its 10 years in 2022, Sadaf has plans of expanding the realms of the brand by taking it to other countries in the Middle East.
At the heart of Boulevard One is Sadaf’s love for her country and her passion to bring to the world the beautiful creations of Pakistani designers. It is with this dedication that Sadaf runs Boulevard One and has continued to mesmerise the world of fashion in Dubai.
