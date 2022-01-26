Boosting Trade and Commerce

Dilip Sinha receives Certificate of Appreciation from Dubai Customs Consultative Council for IBPC’s contribution and clinching 'The Elite Award' from the Dubai Government Excellence Program 2020-2021 in December 2021

IBPC strives to provide a platform that promotes economic cooperation including trade, investments, and other financial flows between the UAE and India

Established in 2003, the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai is the oldest and largest organisation of Indian businessmen and professionals. This knowledge-sharing and networking platform is the sole Indian business council, recognised and regulated by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI/Dubai Chamber). IBPC aspires to sustain as a vibrant catalyst, promoting economic co-operation including trade, investments and other economic and financial flows between the UAE and India as well as strengthening beneficial business relationships between UAE business entities and their Indian counterparts in the UAE and India across strategic sectors.

Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IBPC

Formed under the aegis of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) will be celebrating the 73rd Republic day of India at the Oberoi Hotel on the 30th of January. Dignitaries attending the celebrations include Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, Dr. Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai among others.

Dilip Sinha, Secretary General, IBPC

This year’s Republic Day celebration is particularly important given that India and the UAE are on the cusp of signing the India-UAE free trade agreement, which both the Indian and business diaspora believe will cement our trade and commerce relationship even further said Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IBPC Dubai.

“We are proud and happy to be celebrating India’s 73rd Republic day, a day etched in the history of modern India which made us a secular and democratic republic and guaranteed ten fundamental rights to one and all. IBPC has been working with the sole objective of furthering UAE - India trade relationships besides creating opportunities for our business diaspora to network with both the visiting Indian Government delegations as well as business delegation. IBPC is a significant facilitator of relationships between major Indian and Emirati companies, both large and MSME organisations and boosting the age-old trade and commerce relationships between India and the UAE. Technology, digital disruption is playing a major role in new age business, understanding that and adopting to the fact that it is going to differentiate the future winners in all sectors of commerce and industry” said Dilip Sinha, Secretary General of IBPC and Vice President of nVent Inc for Middle East and India.

The event would begin with a welcome address by IBPC Dubai’s Secretary-General, Sinha followed by a keynote address by Suresh Kumar, Chairman IBPC. The Republic Day address will be given by the Indian Ambassador, followed by an evening of poetry and book review of two of our members Bubbles Khandary and Geeta Ramakrishnan. This will be followed by dance and songs signifying India from the 60s to now. For IBPC, this is one of the flagship events which celebrates India, its cultures and traditions. The event will have diverse cultural events with patriotic flavour besides reinforcing centuries old ties between India and the UAE. Indians are major contributors to growth anywhere they have gone and settled. The country has nearly 3.5 million business, professional diaspora besides large number of blue-collared workers.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, IBPC has collaborated with all the visiting Indian State delegations, be it governmental or industry specific. Round-table discussions with states of Maharashtra, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Laddhakh, Jammu and Kashmir have so far been excellent through interactions with IBPC members who would like to learn about investment opportunities in India . IBPC provides great platform for facilitating two-way FDI between India and the UAE.