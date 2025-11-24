Boosting exports: MATRADE connects global buyers with Malaysian suppliers

The building materials industry is a major component of Malaysia’s construction industry and a strong precursor for the economic growth of the nation. With exports of building materials totalling Dh49.21 billion in 2024, Malaysian exporters have earned a reputation for producing quality materials throughout the world.

Malaysian companies at the BIG 5

BIG5 is the region’s leading exhibition and networking event in the industry’s trade calendar. It brings together key industry players, including construction services, building materials companies and buyers, offering a singular platform to showcase the latest trends and technology in construction.

As part of the continues efforts to promote Malaysian capabilities in the construction and building materials sectors, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has been regularly participating at Big 5 Dubai show. It has been an ideal platform to showcase Malaysian capability in supplying highest quality building material products.

“BIG 5 Global is the region’s premier platform to showcase Malaysia’s capabilities in supplying the highest quality building materials,” said Badrul Hisham Hilal, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE. “This year, we are bringing 10 companies that are eager to expand their horizons in the Mena region. We welcome industry players to visit us in Zabeel Hall 2 to experience the best of what Malaysia has to offer.”

In Mena region, UAE and Saudi Arabia remains the largest market for Malaysia due to robust construction activity in these countries followed by other markets in the region. Steady growth in the region is driven by new project launches, smart city initiatives, and the adoption of green building standards.

Participation of Malaysian companies for this year comprises various segments in the building materials including floor & wall tiles, stone veneer, general fans, ventilation fans & HVLS Fans, decorative cladding for interior and building facade, cables & cables accessories, advance termite reticulation system, roller shutters, steel doors & storage racking system, cables & cables accessories, fabricated items & aluminium formwork accessories and bathroom fittings.

Focus on Sustainability

In Malaysia, there is a growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly hardware and building materials. This trend is driven by increasing awareness and demand for environmentally friendly products among consumers, as well as government initiatives promoting green construction practices. The government of Malaysia also supports the construction industry to adopt eco-friendly and sustainable construction methods.

This shift towards sustainability has had a significant impact on as manufacturers and suppliers of building materials in Malaysia. They have been quick to embrace these trends in order to stay competitive in the market.

Malaysian government enforces various standards and guidelines to ensure safety and quality in construction materials. These days consumers are seeking eco-friendly options and innovative solutions, such as energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly building materials, driven by a growing awareness of environmental issues and a desire for more sustainable living. Additionally, with the rise of smart home technology and the Internet of Things consumers are looking for smart home devices and connected home solutions.

UAE Clean Energy Strategy 2050

As a result of all these, and government efforts to implement UAE Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the construction sector in UAE is progressively embracing digital technologies and sustainable methods. Architects are incorporating smart technologies into architectural designs and prioritizing the reduction of carbon emissions throughout various projects. In line with this growing trend, Malaysian building materials suppliers continue to become more technologically advanced and sustainable. ‘MATRADE will be facilitating business matching sessions throughout the four-day event, connecting international buyers directly with Malaysian manufacturers to explore potential joint ventures and procurement opportunities’, according to Badrul.

Accelerate the growth with Malaysian Construction Leaders at Big 5 Global during Nov 24-27 in Dubai.

Trends in Malaysia Construction Materials Sector

Adoption of Prefabricated and Modular Construction Techniques

Integration of Digital Technologies including the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM), automation, and 3D printing

Circular Economy and Recycling in Construction to promote sustainability and reduce landfill waste.

Increased Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Materials

Such as high-performance concrete, engineered wood, and lightweight steel

For more information & registration, contact dubai@matrade.gov.my