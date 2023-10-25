Book issued in five more languages

By ZHOU JIN Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM

Five new foreign-language editions of The Belt and Road Initiative, a book of President Xi Jinping’s discourses on the initiative, were published in Beijing on October 16.

The new editions are in Arabic, German, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish. The book had previously been published in English, French and Russian.

The book contains 42 articles excerpted from Xi’s speeches and remarks on the initiative between September 2013 and July 2018.

Wang Gang, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the editions of the book in different foreign languages will present Xi’s vision on the BRI to the world and help improve understanding of its significance and achievements.

Syria’s Ambassador to China, Muhammad Hasanein Khaddam, said Xi’s words and ideas about the BRI will consolidate global understanding of Chinese philosophy and civilisation in the modern era and will constitute a reference on the importance of the initiative.

“The initiative calls for a common space in which all birds fly, regardless of their colour,” he said, adding that it does not “enforce the will of big states on other countries”.