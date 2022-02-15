Bonds of Brotherhood

Tugay TunçerAmbassadorRepublic of Türkiye to the UAE

Tugay Tunçer Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE reflects on the positive relations and strengthened ties between the two brotherly states on the occasion of the Türkiye National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Today, we are honoured to celebrate our National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. February 15 will be remembered not only as a day of rich celebrations and cultural activities at the Expo, but also as a crowning day of the Turkish-Emirati relations with the presence of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye. Based on deep historical and economic ties, firm people-to-people relations, wide range of shared values, common bilateral and regional perspective, the Turkish-Emirati relations are now reaching another high point where we mutually endorse our common will and strong vision to enhance our bilateral relations in every field.

Despite the unprecedented impediments and compelling economic conditions caused by the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai is already marked in our memory as the perfect manifestation of the robust will of the UAE leadership as well as a clear reflection of the resolute commitment, strong engagement and most importantly, the perseverance of the Emirati brothers and sisters. At this point, one should also underline the exemplary success of the Expo 2020 Dubai that set a high standard for the upcoming Expo fairs. I also cognise that, as enthusiast participants and visitors, through Expo 2020 Dubai, we are fortunate to be provided the chance to experience the sustainability, mobility and opportunity that awaits us in the future.

Thus, on February 15, 2022, the historical visit of H.E. President Erdoğan, the first Presidential level visit from Türkiye to the UAE in more than a decade, and the National Day of Türkiye at Expo 2020 Dubai will set an emblematic occasion, where we will greet the eclipse of two exceptional instances: the new era of enhancement of Türkiye-UAE relations and the great achievements of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Taking this opportunity, I also would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the UAE leadership and Expo 2020 Dubai authorities for their support to Türkiye’s participation at the Expo and in the preparations of the National Day of Türkiye.