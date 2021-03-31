Bond with the best

LACC produces the best of students from across the globe

Known for providing the best American and European Education to students from around the world, The London American City College (LACC) has produced thousands of future business leaders and star managers, quite capable of solving the intricate problems of the local industries and global corporations. LACC is the only private higher educational institution in the UAE, accredited by the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC) with the status of a Premier Institution and the European Council for Business Education (ECBE).

LACC is the number one premier sector university college run by distinguished professors of international repute. Students at LACC can earn World Education Services (WES)-approved, world-class original American and European bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees by just spending 10 per cent of the cost of studying the same degree programmes in the US and Europe by staying anywhere in the world. The graduates of LACC have a clear edge over the graduates of the other universities in all aspects of their career growth. With many flexible learning options merged with real industry case studies and top-class online learning systems, LACC is committed to providing the best quality business education to the student community of the world with innovative management techniques and the latest real-life examples. Touted as one of the best student-preferred business education providers in the Middle East region, LACC has achieved over 90 per cent employability rate with more than 10,000 Alumni around the world.

Dr Kaup Mohammed, Dean & MD, and Dr Paulson Mathew Chunkapura, President & CEO, LACC with Dr Michael Grandillo, President, Madonna University

Students from 45 nationalities are part of LACC, which means the learning environment at all the branches of LACC are international. For maintaining a superior scholastic standard in teaching and excellence in research in business education, the LACC has won European Gold Award and BIZZ Award for a number of times. London American City College has been the partner college of Madonna University, Michigan, USA (one the best American universities as per the US news and world report for all the years) for the last 19 years. Madonna University is accredited by the American Higher Learning Commission and ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs) and recognised by CHEA.

The institute is committed to improving the all-around personality of all its students by encouraging them to actively participate in extracurricular activities. The graduates and postgraduates are very successful in the global workplace because it not only provides excellent business education but also equips students to tremendously improve their skills.