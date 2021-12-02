Blueprint for the Future

Sobha Realty continues to disrupt established norms and standards by pioneering creative global projects and changing views of excellence

Sobha Realty is an international luxury real estate developer dedicated to revolutionising the art of living by creating sustainable communities. PNC Menon, a visionary entrepreneur, founded the company in 1976 as an interior design enterprise in Oman. Since then, the company has expanded its presence with projects and investments in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Brunei, and India. Sobha Realty has reinvented the real estate value chain over the last four decades through backward integration — utilising its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development in its premium freehold master development, Sobha Hartland.

Distinguished by Sobha Realty’s signature quality and unique design philosophy, Sobha Hartland is known for its tranquil atmosphere, with more than 300 species of plants and trees occupying 30 per cent of the total land area set aside for dedicated green cover and open areas in its 8 million sq. ft waterfront community. Residents of Sobha Hartland enjoy a holistic lifestyle with luxurious apartments, villas and high-end townhouses, along with access to two international schools, as well as a variety of retail and dining options and a waterfront boardwalk. The community significant developments include Greens, Creek Vistas, Creek Vistas Reservé, Gardenia Villas, Garden Houses, One Park Avenue and Forest Villas, after its launch in 2014.

Inspired by the UAE’s leadership and robust host of reforms and policies, Menon commented, “In the past year, we have witnessed the tremendous resilience of the UAE’s real estate sector as it continued to exceed expectations. Supported by a robust infrastructure and regulatory framework, we at Sobha Realty reinforced the sector’s growth with the Sobha legacy, delivering on our commitment to bring residents a luxurious, unparalleled life¬style in the heart of the city.”

He said: “We are inspired by the UAE’s leadership and embrace the blueprint for the future that encourages innovation, and sustainable development across economic and social sectors, cementing the UAE’s place on the global stage.”

During this year’s Cityscape Global, Sobha Realty unveiled the launch of their newest luxury, waterfront property – Waves Grande, following the immense success of Waves I launched earlier this year at the Waterfront District, which witnessed strong interest. Sobha Hartland’s new district offers homeowners an urban lifestyle with uninterrupted serenity and open vistas, comprising of 35 residential floors coupled with three levels of best-in-class amenities spread across sweeping terraces with views of the park. Located on the edge of the waterfront, Waves Grande provides unhindered views while ensuring that the first tower continues to experience views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, as the towers meet at an angle in sync with Sobha Hartland’s orientation.

This iconic addition to the Sobha Hartland portfolio is a testimony to the favourable response that Sobha Realty has received from local and international buyers, and reflects the robust investor confidence in our brand and the overall real estate market in Dubai.

