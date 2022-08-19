Biggest EDM music fest features a great artist lineup

Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 12:46 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM

Octomad, an events company known for offering the best nightlife and getting famous global artists to the emirate, has announced that nine international and local DJs will be performing at Dubai’s 10-Hour 2nd Arc Music festival this Saturday on August 20.

In association with Bluechip investments, the music fest will gather over 3,000 fans to enjoy high-octane beats and magnetic live performances of iconic artists in the electronic music industry. Featuring stunning production, stage design, lighting, and visuals; the lineup includes international DJs — Hosh, Ivan Masa, Stan Kolev and Teenage Mutants and Local DJs — Cattaree, Kade B, SU SANNA, KMZ and MAZ.

Firas Kazi, Octomad said: “OctoMad events are designed to connect people through music, creativity, and dance. The 2nd Arc event follows our successful events that we have produced this year and will feature highly anticipated performances that will send fans to a whole new cyberculture dimension.”

The event will have select merchandise sold at the venue for fans to take back and remember the event.

2nd Arc event will take place underground at Sound Stage three, Dubai Studio City, and tickets are priced at Dh175 and are available on dubai.platinumlist.net.