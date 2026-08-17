Beyond trade: How India and the UAE are co-creating the economy of the future

The Arabian Sea has, for centuries, connected India and the UAE through commerce, culture and the exchange of ideas. Those historic maritime links have evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic strategic partnerships — one that, today, extends far beyond trade into investment, technology, energy, innovation and human capital.

The signing of the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 marked a defining milestone in this journey. By reducing trade barriers, simplifying customs procedures and improving market access, CEPA has unlocked new opportunities for businesses in both countries. It has particularly benefited small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), accelerated exports across multiple sectors and strengthened services trade.

The results have been remarkable. Bilateral merchandise trade exceeded $100 billion in 2024–25, reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of India’s largest trading partners. India’s exports of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and food products have grown significantly, while services trade in finance, technology, consulting and professional services continue to expand.

Yet, trade is only one dimension of a much broader relationship.

The next phase of India–UAE cooperation will increasingly be defined by how the two nations jointly create new engines of economic growth.

Investment Is Becoming a Two-Way Partnership

One of the most notable developments has been the evolution from trade to capital partnership.

UAE sovereign wealth funds have emerged as significant investors in India’s infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, healthcare and digital economy, supporting India’s long-term development ambitions.

Equally, Indian businesses are expanding their presence across the Gulf, using the UAE as a strategic gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. From infrastructure and logistics to technology, financial services and manufacturing, investment is becoming increasingly collaborative rather than transactional, reflecting a shared commitment to long-term value creation.

The Energy Partnership Is Being Reimagined

While hydrocarbons remain an important pillar of bilateral cooperation, the relationship is rapidly diversifying.

India and the UAE are strengthening collaboration in renewable energy, solar and wind power, green hydrogen, energy storage and other sustainable technologies. As both countries pursue ambitious net-zero objectives, energy security is evolving into energy transition, creating new opportunities for innovation, investment and sustainable growth.

Human Capital: The Strongest Strategic Asset

Perhaps the greatest strength of the India–UAE relationship lies in its people. The Indian community has evolved far beyond the traditional expatriate narrative. Today, Indian professionals, entrepreneurs, engineers, healthcare specialists, researchers and technology experts play a pivotal role in building the UAE’s knowledge economy.

As collaboration in education, research, innovation and advanced technologies deepens, human capital is becoming one of the strongest strategic bridges connecting the two countries. This exchange of talent and expertise is helping both nations build future-ready industries and globally competitive businesses.

IMEC: Redefining Global Connectivity

The India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) has the potential to reshape global trade and supply chains.

Positioned at the heart of this corridor, India and the UAE are uniquely placed to connect Asia, the Middle East and Europe through faster logistics, integrated infrastructure and digital connectivity.

For businesses, IMEC promises shorter transit times, lower logistics costs and improved access to global markets. For governments, it strengthens economic resilience and for citizens it has the potential to generate employment, attract investment and stimulate growth across manufacturing, transport, digital infrastructure and clean energy.

More importantly, IMEC reflects a broader strategic ambition: India and the UAE are not merely participating in the changing global economic order rather they are helping shape it.

Looking Ahead

The India–UAE partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when centuries of shared history are matched with a common vision for the future.

Trade may have been the foundation, but the relationship today is built equally on investment, innovation, technology, energy transition, talent and connectivity.

As both countries continue to strengthen these pillars, they are co-creating an economic partnership that is resilient, future-focused and globally significant - one that has the potential to serve as a model for international cooperation in the decades ahead.

— James Mathew is the CEO and Managing Partner at UHY James.