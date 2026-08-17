Beyond borders: How an Indian family in the UAE opened its home to stranded travellers

As regional tensions disrupted air travel and left hundreds of travellers unexpectedly stranded in the UAE, one Indian family chose to respond in the simplest yet most powerful way they knew — by opening the doors of their home.

Dhiraj Jain and Mamata Dhiraj Jain, residents of Dubai, transformed their Jainam Jivika Farm in Ajman into a welcoming refuge for families awaiting their onward journeys. What was a private family space soon became a home for more than 350 people from different countries, offering not just shelter, but dignity, reassurance and a sense of belonging.

For Dhiraj Jain, it was never about charity or recognition. It was about responsibility. He mobilised his personal resources to ensure guests could travel safely to the farmhouse. Additional tents were set up to accommodate the growing number of guests, supplies for more than 10,000 meals were arranged, and medical professionals were made available to support the physical and emotional well-being of guests ranging from infants to the elderly.

But the Jain family did more than that. They moved into the tents themselves, staying alongside the people they had welcomed. They chose to step away from their own comfort so that those far from home would never feel they were facing the situation alone.

While Dhiraj Jain provided the leadership, Mamata Jain became the heart of this home. She personally oversaw the meals, ensuring that food for hundreds was prepared using the same recipes and care she brings to her own family table. Food became more than nourishment; it became a language of warmth and belonging. Guests frequently remarked that they did not feel like visitors; they felt like members of an extended family.

Their children, 14-year-old Jainam and 11-year-old Jivika, embodied those same values. Rather than remaining spectators, they became young hosts, organising games for the guests, arranging sports and movie screenings, and filling anxious days with moments of laughter. Their presence reminded everyone that compassion is not measured by age but by the willingness to care.

Soon, even the distinction between host and guest began to disappear. People from different nationalities, cultures and faiths joined the kitchen, helped prepare and serve meals, shared stories and supported one another. Strangers had become a community.

The values inspiring the Jain family are deeply rooted in the Indian culture of Atithi Devo Bhava, where a guest is accorded the highest respect, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the belief that the world is one family. In the UAE, a nation celebrated for tolerance, coexistence, generosity and community, these principles found a natural home.

As the UAE celebrates the Year of Family, the story extends far beyond one farmhouse in Ajman. It reminds us that family is not defined only by blood or nationality, but also by compassion, responsibility and the willingness to stand beside others when circumstances demand it.

For Dhiraj Jain, those days offered a different measure of success. Beyond businesses built or milestones achieved, he believes the true value of what one creates is revealed when it can serve someone else. At the Jainam Jivika Farm, leadership was not exercised from a boardroom; it was expressed through an open door and a family standing together for strangers, choosing to give up its comfort so others could find theirs.

As for the Jain family, the simplest definition of leadership is ‘having the ability to help and choosing to do so’.