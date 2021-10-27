Best quality now affordable

Applicants at its Expo 2020 Dubai booth will get a 30 per cent tuition fee discount and application fee waiver

Ajman University (AU) is all set to launch its spring admissions campaign on October 31 at its booth in Najah Expo 2020 Dubai. Admissions to AU’s various bachelors, masters and doctoral degree programmes will be open until mid-January. However, applicants applying at AU’s Expo 2020 Dubai booth from October 31-November 1 can avail a number of additional attractive benefits.

These include 100 per cent application fee waiver and 30 per cent discount on tuition fees for its various programmes. To make things interesting at its booth, the university is also offering a number of exciting prizes for participation in fun activities, games and contests. AU representatives will be present at Expo 2020 Dubai to answer questions, accept applications and engage prospective students, their parents, guardians and other visitors interested in exploring more information about the University.

After November 1, applicants can apply online at its website. Admissions will be open until mid-January 2022.

Ranked among the top 750 universities in the world as per QS World University Rankings 2022, Ajman University is a leading university of choice for students seeking a globally competitive and world-class degree in the UAE. With strong linkages to leading universities globally, AU offers students attractive study abroad opportunities and exchange programmes to study abroad for one or more semesters. In the QS Arab University Rankings 2022, AU climbed up an incredible 31 places since 2018 to rank at number 30 this year. Additionally, it was placed number two for international students and number 17 for employer reputation, an outcome of its strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and career outcomes.

Dr. Karim Seghir

Chancellor, Ajman University

“Ajman University is pleased to kick-off its spring admissions campaign this year at Najah Expo 2020 Dubai. Najah is an excellent gathering for the higher education industry in the UAE. AU will enthusiastically participate in this event and offer prospective students a number of attractive benefits on applying to AU.”

Head to Ajman University’s Expo 2020 Dubai booth at the Najah pavilion between October 31 and November 1, 2021, and join one of AU’s various accredited programmes.

To apply to one of Ajman University’s various degree programmes, log in to their website www.ajman.ac.ae to learn more and apply online until mid-January 2022.