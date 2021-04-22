Begin your journey to excellence

As students enter a new academic session, there are many factors to take into account while selecting the apt university

Students across the globe are overwhelmed by the fact that they are entering into a new academic session. Many today look at the UAE as the ideal study destinations for reasons that are the best - affordable, a metropolitan hub and one of the safest countries in the world.

The UAE excels in programmes focusing on science, technology, business, and more. In some cases, international students may be able to focus on working or completing an internship to further their degree and career options as opposed to only taking classes.

The young country is fast-growing as an ideal destination for students, embracing diversity, tolerance and offers a peaceful secure environment for both men and women, an aspect that is a privilege in today's world. The nation has also become one of the pre-eminent transnational education hubs in the world, becoming a magnet for foreign students.

It is also easier for students to secure long-term UAE visas, facilitating residency and employment in the country. This takes the time and pressure off the job search for fresh graduates and, in turn, contributes to the retention of homegrown talent.

Onwards and upwards

With the unexpected pandemic that took over the globe a few months ago, schools and universities across the UAE were quick to implement e-learning platforms. This involved immediate training of faculty and operating reliable digital programmes. The smooth transition has helped students connect better with their peers, have the ability to revisit lectures, submit assignments on time, partake in exams and overall adapt to digital norms, which is a key skill in today's tech-savvy world.

Student incentives

Many universities appreciate staunch academic records by offering scholarships to applicants with good grades. BITS Pilani has announced Dh5 million worth of scholarships for meritorious students, designed to encourage pupils to perform their best. Scholarships can be obtained by around 80 per cent of all candidates seeking admission to the institute, which offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes in engineering and technology. This is also helpful as many parents are struggling financially due to the effects of the pandemic.

Programme innovation

Universities in the UAE offer an array of intensive courses from business management to dentistry. Owing to the tradition of the hospitable culture of the people of this country, having a university with expertise in hospitality seems only natural. The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management is one of the top 10 schools worldwide for hospitality and offers bachelor's and master's programmes in the field. The hospitality industry is a dynamic field, so EAHM constantly updates its courses to cater to changing trends. Another university that is constantly innovating its offerings is Al Ghurair University, which has invested in developing a superior yet affordable quality learning environment, providing internationally benchmarked programmes taught by world-class faculty members. It offers an array of programmes from electronic engineering to interior design.

Strong student community

Students spend a large chunk of their lives at the educational institute they study in. At the higher education level, this means that many people develop skills and knowledge that can be utilised throughout life. One of the most important is learning how to interact with peers and work together. Universities that have a diverse student body, clubs and activities and solid student support promote an all-around education. In this regard, Ajman University has excelled beyond expectations and has even won the Ellucian Impact Award 2021 for supporting its students through the pandemic. Its students and alumni are proud to have been part of such a rich culture with so many activities to be involved in.

Job and internship placements