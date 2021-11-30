Bedazzling the nation with craftsmanship

Changing with the times, Bhima Jewellers’ basic principle remains the same — customer centricity

Bhima Jewellers began its journey in the UAE in 2015 but the brand has been quick to in-corporate the values on the nation in its business – trust and aspirational.

Having followed the same principles down the generations, the team of sales advisors are trained to understand the customers’ wants.

“Our heritage and handcrafted pieces can make any day eventful, be it a family occasion from birth to marriages, or just another day in your life. Bhima Jewellers is sure to have a piece that will make every moment in life beautiful and memorable,” said Dr B Govindan, Chairman of Bhima Jewellers.

He added: “With unique designs and awe-inspiring craftsmanship, it is our passion to amaze you each time you visit our store. Thanks to your trust, loyalty, and love, we continue to be one of the leading jewellers in the country. We are now introducing augmented reality to view our products as well as automated feedback to better our client relationship.”

Adorning Bhima Jewellery accentuates one’s personality, making a unique style statement.

Synonymous with unparalleled trust and purity, it is no wonder Bhima has grown to be an aspirational brand. Owning a piece of jewellery from Bhima has never failed to evoke a sense of pride among its customer base. It has been over five years since Bhima Jewellers began its successful saga in the UAE.

Offering an astounding collection in lightweight, 18-carat, solitaire, affordable diamond wear, kids’ and teenagers’ jewellery, every piece of jewellery from Bhima is a beautiful story in itself and meticulously crafted with utmost precision and love.

Since 1925, Bhima has been offering immaculately crafted jewellery of the highest standards, catering to over five generations. The brand began its UAE operations in 2015 with the launch of its first store in Karama Centre Dubai, followed by stores across Sharjah and Ajman.

Now, with over 55 showrooms across the UAE and India, Bhima prides itself in catering to the needs of its discerning audience by offering a wide and trending range of collections in daily wear, WOW collection — women’s office wear, bridal jewellery, mughal collection, antique jewellery, uncut and precious stone jewellery.

“Bhima is a trusted brand since generations and we’re constantly working on giving our customers an enhanced jewellery buying experience. We’ve set benchmarks for purity, not compromising on quality at any level. Over these years, we’ve also evolved as a brand, identifying and evolving in line with the transformative trends in jewellery purchases,” reiterated Abishek Bindu Madhav, Director of Bhima Jewellers.

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE

Bhima Jewellers wishes a Happy 50th National Day to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Su¬preme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The country, built on the strong foundation of value, togetherness, entrepreneurship and humanness, is now laying the foundation for the next 50 years. Being now aligned to being contemporary, progressive and more responsible towards everyone, augurs well for the country globally. We thank the UAE to create the right atmosphere for all businesses to flourish.