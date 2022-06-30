Become Future-Ready

Launching new postgraduate programmes with admissions open for September 2022 at the outstanding new campus

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 4:25 PM

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 universities in the world (QS 2022) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. Birmingham is the first Russell Group University (the UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing our legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

The brand new, state-of-the-art campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) provides an academic home for 2,900 students and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. The postgraduate programmes at the university stretch and challenge you to achieve your potential and develop your career, and you can expect to engage with challenging debates, theories and concepts. Flexible study spaces ensure you have a learning environment suited to your needs. The ‘digital-first' approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai and encourages international collaboration with students from the UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

We offer a broad range of programmes in Dubai including Teacher Education, Computer Science and Civil Engineering and the university is delighted to be launching the following postgraduate programmes with admissions open for September 2022:

MSc Accounting and Finance

MSc Advanced Practise in Healthcare

MSc Construction Management

MSc Data Science

MSc Financial Mathematics

MSc Health Data Science

MSc Human Resource Management

LLM Energy and Environmental Law

LLM International Dispute Resolution

MSc Marketing

Public Health MPH

MSc Water Resources Management (subject to MOE accreditation)

From world-leading research and facilities to our forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure, and industry partnerships, the University of Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community — whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way.

You can find out more by attending an Open Day.

Register at: www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai-khaleejtimes

Professor David Sadler

Provost

University of Birmingham, Dubai

Our range of programmes in Dubai is already very broad, and that is because we believe students benefit from an actively inter-disciplinary environment, where they can learn from different perspectives. We are crafting our academic offer in Dubai to deliver the experience that every student needs to develop and grow - a ‘digital first’ approach to teaching, learning and assessment.

Sustainability is important to us, and partnering with Siemens will make our campuses in Dubai and Birmingham as sustainable as possible. Our beautiful new building is accessible to everyone — as in Birmingham, it is open to the local community for events and opportunities that will enrich the lives of Dubai residents.”

Aishatu

MSc, International Business graduate

The careers service at the University of Birmingham Dubai was incredibly helpful, when it came to finding placements for students and creating networking opportunities. The careers service aided me in finding a three-month internship at Grant Thornton, which has been very beneficial for my career development.”