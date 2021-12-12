Beats of the future

Keiichiro ShibuyaMusic Composer

Alter3, a humanoid, is taking the world by storm as it performs in operas as the lead singer in a futuristic sign of collaboration between art, music and science, as well as humans and robots. And behind this breakthrough is the acclaimed musician Keiichiro Shibuya

When I think of robots, Japan stands out in my mind. The nation has been the undisputed leader in creating androids as well as their inclusion in real-life scenario for decades — in our homes and workplaces (picture robots carrying our trays or papers) as a support staff. But now the technology has surpassed limits with androids taking centre stage. One notable example today is Android Alter 3 that is creating waves in the music industry. It has gained a reputation overseas for Japan for its singing capabilities.

Alter 3 is an android developed for the purpose of examining the potential of communication with humans. It is part of a new Artificial Life (Alife) research project. The goal is to explore the future of human communication, and new forms of entertainment. mixi, Inc., Tokyo National University, Osaka University, and Warner Music Japan Co. Ltd are behind the project.

Bringing the Android to life is Keiichiro Shibuya, famed Japanese composer and musician. Shibuya has created musical works for live performances, films and sound installations. He continuously pushes the boundary between human and technology as he creates works ranging from piano solos to electronic music and opera. Given his work of interest, the composer has been working with artificial life for five years now. After the performance ‘Scary Beauty’ in Germany and the UAE, the composer is all set to present a new composition ‘The MIRROR’ by Alter 3 as a singer and conductor to the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

A confluence of communication

Alter 3 is more than just a performer, says Shibuya. “It is a communicator who is singing harmoniously with humans.” Also, with improvisation possible with android on spot, Shibuya is excited to be in this unchartered territory.

The Opera is not just about composition by Shibuya but also the inclusion of artificial intelligence that speaks the language of the android. Explaining how he creates music with Alter 3, the composer adds: “The musical notes are created by AI and Alter 3 follows suit, and sometimes even improvises on spot for the better. That is the kind of collaboration that I have created between science and art,” he adds.

And this collaboration works in harmony, Shibuya says. As Alter 3 takes the stage, human orchestra moves in sync, bringing everything together beautifully.

Android Opera ‘MIRROR’

After ‘Scary Beauty’, Shibuya’s next presentation is ‘The MIRROR’. Explaining the concept, he points out that the new musical with the android is all reflecting your mind. The android is devoid of any emotion while singing but its vocal expression will reflect your thoughts. If the listener is feeling sad, the performance will seem sad; and if happy, the performance will seem so. “You cannot achieve this end with a human being. Simply because humans bring their own emotions to art,” Shibuya adds.

Elaborating, he notes: “The android doesn’t have its own emotions. So the listener can just deduce the music as they listen to it. That’s the concept of ‘The MIRROR’. The experience is very personal.”

Android Opera MIRROR by Keiichiro Shibuya at rehearsal in Japan

