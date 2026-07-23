BEAM Creative Science Schools celebrates Class of 2026 Graduation

BEAM Creative Science Schools have recently concluded their highly anticipated graduation ceremonies, held on June 26, 27, and 28, 2026, welcoming distinguished guests and hosted by Salah Bukhatir, Chairman and Founder of Creative Science Schools, and Shadi Hassan, BEAM General Manager.

The ceremonies were honoured by an esteemed gathering of dignitaries and senior officials, including Sheikh Huraiz Khalifa Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hashr Al Maktoum, Mohammad Humaid Al Owais, Dr Ahmed Eid Al Mansoori, Judge Ahmed Buti Bin Buti Al Meheiri, Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Saeed bin Ali Al Hajeri, Brigadier Saeed Al Hajeri, Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, and Professor Hamid M. K. Al Naimiy.

Their presence reflected the prestigious standing of BEAM Creative Science Schools and the growing confidence in their educational mission of preparing future leaders.

Addressing the graduates, Bukhatir encouraged students to pursue their skills, talents and purpose in life. While striving for excellence and remaining firmly rooted in their faith and values.

The ceremonies marked a major milestone, celebrating over 500 graduates who have memorised the Holy Quran to date. Bukhatir presented special awards to outstanding Quran memorisers, while students were also awarded scholarships and cash prizes.

For more than two decades, BEAM’s Creative Science Schools have combined academic excellence with Islamic values, providing a holistic educational experience that nurtures students academically, spiritually, emotionally, socially, and physically. As the 2026 ceremonies concluded, the schools reaffirmed their commitment to empowering future generations through an exceptional learning environment that inspires excellence and lifelong success.

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