Beacon Of Sustainable Innovation

Saif Humaid Al Falasi Group CEO of ENOC highlights the ever-evolving face of gas stations and the pursuit of sustainability at ENOC

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 10:06 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 10:08 AM

Gas stations are a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, often overlooked in their role as providers of fuel, snacks, and coffee. However, as the world becomes more environmentally conscious, these humble stations are transforming into hubs of sustainable innovation. At ENOC, we take pride in leading this transformation with a deep commitment to sustainability that permeates every aspect of our business.

One of the most visible examples of this commitment is the evolution of our gas stations; which are no longer simply places to fill up vehicles with fuel, but also centres of innovation and sustainability. For example, we have 54 stations equipped with solar panelled canopies that generate clean energy, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

One of our flagship initiatives is the ENOC Service Station of the Future (SSoF), located at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The SSoF is a showcase of sustainable technology and features, and the first service station in the world to receive the LEED platinum certification. This prestigious certification is awarded to buildings that meet rigorous standards for energy efficiency, environmental performance, and sustainability. The SSoF exceeded these standards, securing 93 points in the final review by USGBC, well above the minimum requirement of 80.

The SSoF incorporates a range of cutting-edge sustainable technologies, including on-grid wind turbines for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy. Carbon fibre is a lightweight and eco-friendly material that is three times stronger and five times lighter than steel. More than 43,000 square metres of carbon fibre was used to build the 133 multi-layer canopy frame at the SSoF, which is illuminated with over 3,800 LED light modules. The canopy itself is made of Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) cushion, a clear and innovative leaf-shaped material that is 100 per cent UV ray protected and corrosion-proof.

The SSoF also features a 25-metre wind turbine that generates 12.7 MWh of wind energy every year, and 283 solar PV panels that generate 143 MWh of solar power every year. The station deploys carbon filtration technologies to recycle and re-use grey water, condensate water, and stormwater for irrigation, and reduce outdoor water consumption. Additionally, the station is equipped with drinkable air units that produce water from ambient humidity for the staff on site.

These sustainable features are just the start of what the SSoF has to offer. The station includes advanced machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics technologies used to customise services and retail offerings for customers, manage queues and waiting times at the forecourt, and improve the overall customer experience.

The build process of the SSoF involved 400,000 man-hours, with zero loss time injury, demonstrating our commitment to adhering to the best health, safety, and environmental practices.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, stated: “Sustainability is not a buzzword for us — it is at the heart of our business. We are committed to promoting sustainable practices in all our operations. The ENOC Service Station of the Future is proof of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable innovation. But sustainability is more than technology — it is a mindset and a way of doing business. At ENOC, we believe that by working together and adopting sustainable practices, we can build a better future for ourselves and future generations. We are proud to lead the way in sustainable fuel retail and are committed to continuing to innovate and reduce our impact on the environment.”

ENOC Link, a subsidiary of ENOC, has been a key player in revolutionising the fuel delivery industry in the UAE. The company has introduced smart fuel delivery trucks that are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to improve operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and enhance customer satisfaction.

The smart fuel delivery trucks are equipped with GPS tracking systems, smart metres, and electronic gauges that enable real-time monitoring of fuel levels and consumption rates. This allows for accurate and efficient delivery of fuel, reducing wastage and improving fuel economy.

Furthermore, the trucks are designed with advanced safety features, including fire suppression systems and automatic shut-off valves, to minimise risks and ensure the safety of the drivers, customers and the environment.

In conclusion, we at ENOC take great pride in our unwavering dedication to sustainability and our continuous

efforts to promote sustainable practices in all our operations. The Service Station of the Future serves as a beacon of sustainable innovation and exemplifies how businesses can lead the way in creating a greener and more sustainable future. By working together and embracing sustainable practices, we firmly believe that we can create a better future not only for ourselves but also for generations to come.