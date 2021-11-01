Be Diwali Ready

LuLu stores flavourful and stylish shopping

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 12:39 PM

Diwali, the festival of lights, is here and nobody does it better than LuLu. From fashionable wardrobe makeovers to a sensational range of festive sweets and a curated selection of home décor accessories and exquisite gift items, you can shop for all your festive essentials at one place with convenience, variety and affordability.

“At LuLu we believe in doing Diwali right — it is an important festival for many of our customers and we want LuLu to be a part of the magic and joy of the festivities,” said Mujeeb Rehman, Director — Buying at the LuLu Hypermarket, “Every Diwali treat available at LuLu, whether fashion, food, sweets or gift items, is carefully prepared or chosen by us to reflect the beauty of Diwali and please the senses. We wish all customers a joyful festival of lights.”

Since Diwali falls over the weekend on Thursday to Friday, November 4 and 5, why not take a break and order in a flavoursome and traditional LuLu Diwali thali? The freshly-cooked complete Indian meal comes with a variety of curries, condiments, and main course portions and festive treats and can be pre-booked at your nearest LuLu.

LuLu has also corporate mithai sweet gift packs , stylish and decorative boxes of premium traditional sweets, made with the highest quality ingredients from the family recipes of the hypermarket’s expert sweet-makers. The Diwali gifting options also include beautiful gift items and special Diwali-themed Shopping gift cards in different denominations.

For wardrobe essentials and fashion updates, LuLu has timed its popular half payback on sarees and churidars for this festive season and is offering some trendy and up-to-date fashionwear for Diwali. Apart from traditional wear, shoppers can find great offers on home décor and kitchenware to give every home a sparkling revamp for this festive occasion.

Customers can visit the nearest LuLu store or shop across the UAE from their Diwali store online until November 4th at https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/lulu-diwali.