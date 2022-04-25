Be dazzled by Italy

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 12:22 PM

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE launched the Italian Fashion, Jewellery and Beauty in the Gulf Countries project in May 2021. This leading B2B web project was created to address the increasingly common need to use online tools to develop business. This project is based on the sectors that represent the Made in Italy in the Gulf countries and in particular, in the UAE.

As with other projects promoted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, the 250 Italian companies participating in the project were selected based on a careful evaluation of product, packaging and web features. Many of the selected brands in the project are leaders in their field and are internationally known.

The Italian fashion, jewellery and beauty in the Gulf countries project is not only limited to the creation of the B2B platform called 'Digital Export', but also provides other tools and initiatives too. Indeed, the project at hand also includes the availability of Chamber Managers, who will work for the commercial promotion of the companies in the various Gulf countries, excluding Qatar. The companies also have at their disposal a Representative Office at the Chamber in Downtown Dubai in a prestigious location, which allows them to present themselves to the local operators with their own local office, which guarantees a continuous presence on site.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in UAE has planned promotional actions through different channels. The main tactics used were the use of email marketing, through an accurate presentation of the product categories present within the portal to the contacts of the local operators and the Gulf countries; the use of social media marketing with sponsored paid ads; the promotion of the macro-categories to the operators of homogeneous product sectors in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the search for a specific contact on LinkedIn with paid tools. The 'JGT Dubai Jewellery Show' was also held from February 22 to 24, 2022, which saw the participation of selected companies through chamber stands.

But that is not all, as visibility actions were also promoted through the launching of the portal on social networks (Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn) through the weekly publication of articles and support actions and the presence of the representative offices were also carried out. The main purpose of these actions was an expansion of the promotion and a more targeted search for operators and distributors in the Gulf countries. In the meantime, a greater incisiveness in reaching the figures in charge of the selection of suppliers has also been achieved. The companies that have been part of the Italian fashion, jewellery and beauty in the Gulf countries project, participating at the festival 'BeautyWorld Middle East' at DWTC held from 5 to 7 October 2021 were Parisienne Italia SPA, Comprof Milano SRL, Itit Cosmetics SRL, OYSTER Cosmetics SPA and Karaal SRL.

After the pandemic has caused the collapse of the economy of all countries in the world, the festival has represented a great hope for everyone: the hope of a new beginning. In fact, the companies have had the opportunity to present their offerings on the local market, but they have also had the opportunity to know and compare themselves with the global market since companies from 52 countries were present.