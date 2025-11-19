Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai’s New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

As Baseball United prepares to open its inaugural season this November in Dubai, fans will experience more than world-class baseball — they’ll witness the birth of a new tradition.The official Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™ collection — crafted in Imabari, Japan, one of the world’s leading towel hubs introduces Dubai’s first-ever “rally towel,” a vibrant symbol of unity, rhythm, and community, available exclusively for Season One.

A New Era for Baseball in the Middle East and South Asia

Baseball United is the first professional baseball league created for the Middle East and South Asia, marking a historic milestone for the sport. From November 14 to December 14, 2025, fans will gather at Baseball United Ballpark in Dubai for a month-long celebration of athleticism, culture, and connection — all games played under one electrifying roof.

The league features 21 broadcast games in India via ZEE, including fixtures for the Mumbai Cobras, one of four founding teams alongside the Arabia Wolves, Mid East Falcons, and Karachi Monarchs. Each team and the league itself — is represented in the TSUNAGARU TOWEL™ lineup through exclusive designs that combine Japanese craftsmanship with regional pride.

Imabari, Japan: The Craft Behind the Cloth

For those new to the name, Imabari in Ehime Prefecture, Japan, has been synonymous with premium towel-making for over 130 years. Its secret lies in the soft underground water of the Sojagawa River, which allows dyes to penetrate cotton fibers deeply, creating both vivid color and exceptional softness. Only towels that pass Imabari’s strict Five-Second Absorbency Test earn the official Imabari Towel mark — a seal proudly displayed on the TSUNAGARU TOWEL™ collection, ensuring authenticity, craftsmanship, and performance.

A Rallying Symbol for a New League

The launch of the TSUNAGARU TOWEL™ collaboration marks a unique sports moment — blending Japanese craftsmanship, Gulf familiarity, and the electric energy of live baseball. For Dubai and the wider region, it’s a symbol of global connection — showing how sport can bring people together, one rally towel at a time.

Crafted for the Climate — and the Camera

In the Gulf’s hot, dry climate, comfort and function matter. These 100% cotton Imabari-made towels are highly absorbent, quick-drying, and designed for easy “one-hand spin” celebration moments in the stands.

Every towel goes through Japan’s time-honored production process — from yarn twisting and jacquard weaving to precision dyeing and quality testing — ensuring flawless texture, softness, and absorbency.

Visually, the towels transform the stadium into a wave of color — a striking, camera-ready display of collective cheer. Each piece doubles as a premium keepsake from Baseball United’s debut season.

Limited Edition: A Collector’s Moment

Available only during Season One, the Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™ collection includes:

League Official Towel – featuring Baseball United’s key visual artwork.

Official Team Towels – for the Arabia Wolves, Mid East Falcons, Mumbai Cobras, and Karachi Monarchs.

Each towel carries a unique design and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they’re gone, they’re gone — with a possible restock after the season.

Family, Gifting, and the Stadium Experience

More than performance, the collaboration captures the emotion of sport as a shared experience. Designed for fans of all ages, the towels turn every inning break into a moment of collective celebration — and make for an ideal gift or keepsake that preserves the excitement of Season One.

A Familiar Feel for GCC Fans

Japanese textiles already hold a trusted place in Gulf households — especially through premium thobe and ghutra fabrics from brands like TOYOBO and SHIKIBO, long available at Dubai retailers such as Blossom Trading.

That deep-rooted familiarity makes the TSUNAGARU TOWEL™ partnership feel naturally at home — a continuation of Japan’s legacy of quality, now carried into the stands of Baseball United.

Where to Find Them

Fans can pick up the towels at Baseball United Ballpark, through select retailers such as Books Kinokuniya (Dubai Mall) and The Galleria (Abu Dhabi), or online via Amazon.ae.

Secure your towel, celebrate your team, and take home a piece of history.