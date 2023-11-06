Bareen International Hospital rebrands as NMC Royal Hospital

NMC Royal Hospital — Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

NMC Healthcare (NMC), a leading private healthcare provider in the UAE, has announced the rebranding of Bareen International Hospital to NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

The rebranding was marked by a ceremony at the hospital preises attended by Abdullah Abudalee Al Humaidan, General Secretary of Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO), representatives from Abu Dhabi Police, and Municipality, and senior representatives from ADNOC, as well as David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, and the employees of NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

Abdullah Abudalee Al Humaidan, general secretary of Zayed Higher Organisation, with David Hadley, CEO, NMC Healthcare; Dr Deep Makkar, general manager, NMC Royal Hospital — Mohammed Bin Zayed City; and Zaed Dimasi, head of business development – operations and management, NMC Healthcare, at the rebranding ceremony.

The hospital’s new branding is a symbol of the many initiatives taken to personalise and enhance the experience of each patient while also delivering upon NMC’s standards of quality care.

The hospital continues to offer its comprehensive range of medical and surgical services and specialties, including obstetrics and gynaecology, internal medicine, cardiology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, urology, ENT pulmonology and paediatrics, and plans to expand clinical services in the coming months.

Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police representatives at the rebranding ceremony of NMC Royal Hospital — Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hadley said: “We are honoured to welcome this esteemed hospital to the NMC network and build upon its proud history of providing healthcare services to the Mohammed Bin Zayed City community. We are deeply committed to being a trusted, relied-upon partner to our patients and provide them with the quality, personalised care that NMC is known for.”

NMC’s guests of honour along with the clinical staff and team of NMC Royal Hospital — Mohammed Bin Zayed City at the rebranding ceremony.

Dr Deep Makkar, General Manager of NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City, added: “We are delighted to bring NMC’s compassionate care to the Mohammed Bin Zayed City community. Our valued patients have access to over 20 medical and surgical specialities at NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City, with seamless access to the full range of high quality, personalised, specialised care offered by the NMC network.”

NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City offers out-patient and in-patient services for adults and children. Over 20 medical and surgical specialisations are available, as well as 24/7 access to Urgent Care, Pharmacy, and diagnostic services.

NMC, is the largest integrated private healthcare platform in the UAE and is the third largest in Oman, with over 13,000 employees and about 5.5 million patient interactions annually through 85 operating facilities that include medical centres, long term care facilities, day surgery centres, fertility clinics and home health services. Over the last 48 years, NMC has earned the trust of millions, by delivering personalised care, genuine concern and sincere commitment to the overall well-being of the communities it serves.

