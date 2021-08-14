Banking made simple

Khaleej Times recently interviewed Mohsin Ali Nathani, President and Chief Executive of HabibMetro Bank. Excerpts from the interview

Having successfully led HabibMetro Bank through Covid-19 times, what is your vision for the bank in the next three years?

We are immensely blessed that HabibMetro Bank (and Pakistan’s banking industry) performed well, in what was, indeed, quite a challenging time during the pandemic.

We were able to achieve and surpass many milestones in 2020 and the first half of 2021 — we crossed Rs.1 trillion in assets, our branch network crossed over 450 branches in 165 cities across Pakistan and we continued to launch new products and services.

We are hopeful to build upon this trajectory for continued progress in the next three years. Our ultimate objective is to be able to comprehensively cater to the dynamic and constantly evolving financial needs of our customers. The patronage of our customers has enabled us to perform thus far and they are the reason why we strive for constant improvement.

In this regard, digital and consumer banking are areas of key focus, while commercial, corporate and Islamic banking continue to be leading business segments in our bank.

Your brick and mortar expansion has been impressive, please tell us about your digital banking plans and products?

HabibMetro Bank currently operates with over 450 branches in more than 165 cities across Pakistan. Our branch network continues to grow and penetrate new locations. We supplement this physical branch network with our digital banking services such as mobile app, internet banking, ATMs and Debit Cards, which are accessible to all our customers 24/7 and nation-wide.

We have recently transformed our contact centre to be able to provide greater phone banking access and banking functionality to our customers, who can make fund transfers, payments and other banking requests such as pay order and debit card issuances, from wherever they may be.

We have observed greater adoption and usage of digital banking services by our customers during the pandemic. Going forward, we aim to continuously improve our digital banking solutions to provide our customers with unparalleled banking experience through seamless services round-the-clock.

The Roshan Digital Account initiative seems to be a success. HabibMetro has contributed to this. How can this be further strengthened?

A manifestation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the Roshan Digital Account is a very timely initiative by the SBP that brings unparalleled banking and investment convenience to Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and Resident Pakistanis with declared assets abroad.

The Roshan Digital Account is geared toward benefiting Pakistan’s economy tremendously by further improving investor confidence with increasingly streamlined inflows of remittances and investment. It provides a banking mechanism and formal channel to the Government of Pakistan’s vision of enhancing engagement of Non-Resident Pakistanis in the country’s banking and economic system.

Using the Roshan Digital Account, Overseas Pakistanis can not only open a Pakistani banking account digitally from anywhere in the world, but also use it to make utility bills and other payments as well as investments in Naya Pakistan/Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates and Pakistan Stock Exchange. They can also donate to select Pakistani charitable organisations online.

Our parent bank, Habib Bank AG Zurich, is present in 10 countries including the UAE, UK and Canada that are key locations as far as Pakistani diaspora are concerned. The efforts of our Habib Bank AG Zurich’s branches and subsidiaries in these locations have played an instrumental role in HabibMetro Bank’s performance in the Roshan Digital Account initiative.

In the near future, more exciting products will be added to this offering, and will hopefully strengthen the proposition further.

What CSR initiatives does HabibMetro support?

HabibMetroBank is a socially responsible organisation that endeavors to contribute to a better tomorrow through various initiatives related to education, healthcare, sports, environment and social awareness.

Education is a cause that HabibMetro, and the House of Habib, are particularly passionate about. As a group and a bank, we support numerous institutes and initiatives that aim to raise the standard of education and increase the access of education for those who may not have the financial means to support their aspirations and potential.

We are cognizant of our impact in creating a sustainable community and society. In challenging times, such as the ongoing pandemic, we endeavor to utilise our scale of operations for generating positive change.

HabibMetro contributed to Pakistan’s fight against the Covid-19 through various CSR initiatives such as a nationwide campaign of ration distribution, driving capacity enhancement at various hospital, donation of PPEs for frontline workers and contribution towards the PM’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.