Bahrain emerges as a business destination

Night view of Diplomatic area in Manama city with illuminated buildings, Manama, Bahrain.

Bahrain’s economy is experiencing growth, guided by Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 — the kingdom’s long-term socio-economic development plan, and driven by a dynamic private sector and rising foreign investment.

The kingdom of Bahrain is expected GDP growth is expected to accelerate this year from last, surpassing the average rate of 1.9% from 2014 to 2023. The energy sector is anticipated to rebound after its output was limited last year due to maintenance activities at the Abu Sa’afa oilfield. Moreover, the non-energy sector is likely to maintain its strong expansion on robust tourism and finance activity.

The country’s robust financial services sector supports private sector diversification, while the Central Bank of Bahrain fosters a favourable fiscal and regulatory environment, focusing on start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Multi-sector growth has insulated the economy from global energy price fluctuations, a trend likely to continue with ongoing infrastructure development and talent investments.

Despite fiscal challenges and sector declines, Bahrain’s investment-friendly environment, along with a future-ready workforce, positions the kingdom well to attract more international companies. Additionally, deepening the stock markets is a priority to diversify the economy and further boost growth in the coming years.

LONG-TERM TRENDS (%)

Sources: The IMF, World Bank and Focuseconomics 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Real GDP growth 3.2 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.9 Hydrocarbon growth - -1.4 -2.6 -2.7 -2.3 Non-hydrocarbon growth 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 Inflation 1.8 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 Population growth 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

Numbers Matter

$27,879: Projected GDP per Capita for 2025

$6.2 Billion: Estimated central bank reserves in 2025

Strengths

> Commitment to diversifying the economy

> Significant oil reserves > Financial support from Gulf allies Sectors to Watch • Finance • Hospitality • Trade • Real Estate

• Construction