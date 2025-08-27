Back to school and ready to thrive at Star International School, Al Twar

With the 2025–2026 academic year underway, Star International School, Al Twar, part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), has welcomed pupils and families back to school. Following weeks of planning, the school’s corridors came alive with vibrant classroom displays and thoughtfully curated orientation sessions designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and ensure a smooth transition for every child.

The school’s focus this term is simple: comfort, security and excitement for learning from day one. Teachers and support staff have established clear routines and engaging beginnings to help pupils settle quickly and thrive. Beyond the classroom, the school has endeavoured to forge strong partnerships with parents, by organising opportunities to meet the teachers and leadership team and establishing clear communications channels.

Like many ISP schools in the UAE, Star International School, Al Twar has reopened with enhanced learning spaces, with many more refurbishments coming throughout the year. Each upgrade is designed to optimise the curriculum and create inviting environments where pupils flourish.

“We are thrilled to welcome our families and wider community back for an exciting year ahead at Star International School, Al Twar. This year marks not only the introduction of French into our curriculum beginning with years 5 to 9 but also a period of transformation for our secondary school, with major enhancements to learning spaces, facilities, and shared areas. It promises to be a year of growth, innovation, and opportunity for every student,” shared Lisa Passante, Principal of Star International School, Al Twar.

As an ISP school, Star International School, Al Twar benefits from the shared expertise and best practice of from the group’s global community while retaining the warm, close-knit feel families value that the school has become known for.

For more information, visit: Star International School.