AUS at COP28: Empowering youth and driving innovation

The university is championing climate action, focusing on youth engagement, education, and expertise in COP28 initiatives

Follow us on







Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:53 AM

As a sustainability education leader in the UAE, the American University of Sharjah (AUS) is gearing up for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai this month.

Focusing on the importance of youth participation and the pivotal role of education in accelerating progress to achieve global climate ambitions, AUS students, faculty and staff will be engaging in a myriad of events and activities in COP28’s different hubs at the Green Zone.

From youth ambitions for climate action, climate impact on culture and national identity, eco-anxiety and eco-grief in a climate crisis, to smart cities and UAE youth perspectives on learnings from COP, AUS students will tackle some of the issues closest to the hearts of the youth at the First Abu Dhabi Bank Pavilion in the Climate Finance Hub.

In the Greening Education Hub – (Erth), legacy from the Land of Zayed, hosted by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Greening Education Partnership with its secretariat at UNESCO, AUS faculty will also share their expertise on incorporating sustainability into curricula.

The university will participate in panel discussions on eco-literacy, Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), using the activity-based learning approach FunDoo-GreenPal to enhance adolescents’ digital climate action skills, implementing the Greening Education Partnership in Higher Education, and the role of scientific research and research networks in climate change.

AUS has been particularly successful in integrating sustainability into the curriculum, with approximately 72 per cent of all AUS undergraduate and graduate courses having at least some component related to sustainability.

AUS Sustainability will also be leading a joint panel discussion with sustainability professionals from New York University Abu Dhabi and Sorbonne University

Abu Dhabi on the progress made in measuring and tracking greenhouse gas emissions in higher education institutions in the UAE.

COP28 visitors can also learn about AUS’ sustainability programs and experience student and faculty work in the Greening Education Hub, the Dubai Municipality Pavilion and the Prototypes for Humanity project.

As a member of the Universities

Climate Network (UCN) and the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA), AUS has been actively engaged in the lead-up to COP28, co-hosting the Conference of Youth 18 (COY18), the largest youth conference on multilateral UN climate processes, and participating in the Student Energy Summit (SES) in Abu Dhabi.

Recognised as one of the top five institutions for community engagement in sustainability worldwide by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education 2022 Sustainable Campus Index, AUS has developed a comprehensive Climate Action Plan that aligns the university’s sustainability efforts with the UAE’s 2050 Net Zero strategic plan.

AUS remains at the forefront of climate action, actively promoting change through knowledge and research.

To learn more about AUS in COP28, visit info.aus.edu/auscop28