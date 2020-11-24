Aurion: The Top Branded Consultant

The business set up consultant has been helping clients settle in the UAE with ease.

Being a renowned free zone consultant in the UAE for more than 12 years, Aurion offers trustworthy and transparent services to global investors. It primarily guides the overseas investors looking to set up companies in free zones or mainland and assists in all allied support services to grow the business and make huge profits.

There are a lot of free zone authorities in UAE issuing licenses for conducting various business activities. Investors often get confused with the deluge of offers announced by them. Each investor should thoroughly study the regulations of free zone under which their company will be constituted. Aurion takes up the role of educating potential investors by conducting regular business meets inside and outside UAE.



Why are global investors choosing the UAE for establishing their companies?

The UAE is a favorite choice for foreign investors mainly due to the security and safety of life (UAE cities are recorded with the lowest crime rate in the world), secure banking, stable government, and incentives offered to investors, zero income tax, and also seaport and airport connectivity to all parts of the world. Moreover, e-governance makes the administration efficient and transparent. The ultra-modern infrastructure and luxury life at an affordable cost make this country one of the favorite destinations of business tourists.

There are umpteen advantages for foreign investors in the UAE such as saving taxes in their home country by making the benefit of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement Treaty signed by the UAE and 117 countries in the world. The investors and their companies become eligible for obtaining a Tax Residency Certificate upon fulfilling the criteria. Team Aurion extends support in getting TRC for investors and their companies.



Latest offering from Aurion?

Aurion has announced a combo offer to investors while setting up companies through them. Investors will be able to obtain a business license and quality management certificate from approved certification bodies. This ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard is the benchmark accepted worldwide ensuring the quality of products or services. Investors can avail this ISO certificate after implementation of quality standards as per the manual provided by the Consultants at Aurion. The offer starts at Dh14,500 for the basic package and is valid until 31st December 2020.



What is the benefit to investors to opt for Aurion as their consultants?

- Associating with a trustworthy team with up to date knowledge in laws relating to companies

- Hassle-free incorporation and obtaining a business license from a fastest growing free zone

- Assistance in the UAE residence visa under the company, sponsoring family and settling in the UAE

- Support for hiring employees and starting business operations

- Dedicated PRO for company and offering support services through-out the year

- Support and co-ordination in opening a bank account in any of the commercial banks in UAE

- Implementation of a quality management system to improve the business process and customer satisfaction

- Support in gaining global recognition and high profits by getting ISO Certified and adopting standard business practices



How has Covid-19 affected the business environment?

Business has to go on and people are already adapted to the new way of life. The UAE government and banks have extended amazing support to businesses and industries. With the advent of the post-Covid era, a new way of doing business has come to the forefront and new opportunities are on the horizon. The flow of new investors into UAE has not stopped despite the slight delay being experienced in the opening of a corporate bank account. The momentum is going to increase in 2021 since the Expo is scheduled towards the end of next year. There is tremendous hope and the business fraternity is eagerly waiting for the travel restrictions to be lifted across the globe.





Client testimonial

"The Aurion Staff was so friendly and supportive for establishing company and setting up bank account in UAE, thanks to Syam and team."

Benedetto D' Arrigo (Italy), Owner



"We are very happy with the prompt services of Aurion Team, keep going!"

Carine Husni (France), Partner

