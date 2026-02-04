Aurevya Wealth and Kundomal & Co: Bridging Mauritius and the Gulf region

Founded in 2012, Aurevya Wealth Ltd has steadily carved out a distinctive position within Mauritius’s financial services landscape. Under the direction of entrepreneur and barrister Shaan Kundomal, the firm was created to move away from template-based financial solutions and toward a boutique, highly personalised approach. Its core mission is simple yet demanding: to understand each client deeply and design bespoke wealth, trust, and governance structures aligned with their long-term objectives.

Over time, Aurevya Wealth has evolved into more than an advisory firm. It functions as an ecosystem that connects like-minded clients, encouraging collaboration and shared opportunities. This philosophy of quality over quantity has allowed the firm to build durable relationships founded on trust, discretion, and strategic clarity, values that resonate strongly within Mauritius’s reputation as a trusted international financial centre.

Kundomal & Co, the wider group, has extended this vision beyond Mauritius, particularly into the UAE. What began as jurisdictional due diligence led to strong institutional and personal ties with Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Dubai. These relationships paved the way for diverse ventures, including Gulf Management Services, the AFK Petroleum refinery in Sharjah’s Al Hamriyah Free Zone, and health-focused investments such as Atelier Clinic, now operating two licensed clinics in Mauritius.

The group’s cross-border strategy reflects a broader belief in synergy between Mauritius as a gateway to Africa and the UAE as a global commercial hub. Initiatives like Sanatan Dharma Private Wealth, based in the DIFC, further demonstrate how ethical finance, philanthropy, and world-class regulation can coexist.

For Gulf investors, Aurevya Wealth and Kundomal & Co present Mauritius not merely as a jurisdiction, but as a trusted partner, culturally aligned, strategically located, and uniquely positioned to bridge Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.