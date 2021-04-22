AU Alumni Success stories

The university is proud of its student alumni who have gone on to gain great success in the business world



Afrah Mohamed

'12 - Project Manager at Knowledge and Human Development Authority

"It is always a pleasure to be an alumnus of AU. During the days of my study between 2008 and 2012, I was able to learn and acquire the skills needed for the job market. Among the many things I learnt at AU, the most crucial was to never stop learning and this is what drives me till today to keep up with what's around me."

Sumaiyah Esmaeel

'13, Executive Secretary of Consul General at The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai

"In my freshman year, I struggled to adapt to the new university life and especially English as the main language for academic lectures, but shortly I was able to settle down with the great support of good faculty, cooperative peers and excellent academic plans.

As a student of the Business Administration college, I was blessed with many wonderful professors, who were not only giving me academic knowledge but also have been life mentors who guided me through my academic and personal lives. Now as I look back; I am truly grateful to gain the right set of skills at AU, which is one of the main reasons for my current success in my career."



Dr John Maveli

'10 - Associate dentist at Dental Elegance, Sidcup, Kent

"AU became my second home. The faculty became my mentors and the connections I have made have lasted a lifetime. From completing my training at AU in 2010 to then practising in the USA and the UK, I am proud to have been given a strong foundation of knowledge and expertise. The words progress, innovation and quality describe my experience. As the President of the AU Alumni UK Chapter, I am happy to share my experiences with others."



Mona Abbas Hussain

'03 - Vice President Internal Audit at Dubai World Trade Centre

Hussain has more than 17 years of professional experience in internal auditing and accounting. She holds the position of Vice President Internal Audit at one of the largest exhibition and conference centres in the Middle East since 2007. Hussain is an independent member of the Board of Directors for both the Commercial Bank International and Dubai Post, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners - UAE and a member of the Association of Internal Auditors - UAE.



Dr Rami El Assal

'07 - Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Boutique Venture Partners