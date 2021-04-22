- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
AU Alumni Success stories
The university is proud of its student alumni who have gone on to gain great success in the business world
Afrah Mohamed
'12 - Project Manager at Knowledge and Human Development Authority
"It is always a pleasure to be an alumnus of AU. During the days of my study between 2008 and 2012, I was able to learn and acquire the skills needed for the job market. Among the many things I learnt at AU, the most crucial was to never stop learning and this is what drives me till today to keep up with what's around me."
Sumaiyah Esmaeel
'13, Executive Secretary of Consul General at The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai
"In my freshman year, I struggled to adapt to the new university life and especially English as the main language for academic lectures, but shortly I was able to settle down with the great support of good faculty, cooperative peers and excellent academic plans.
As a student of the Business Administration college, I was blessed with many wonderful professors, who were not only giving me academic knowledge but also have been life mentors who guided me through my academic and personal lives. Now as I look back; I am truly grateful to gain the right set of skills at AU, which is one of the main reasons for my current success in my career."
Dr John Maveli
'10 - Associate dentist at Dental Elegance, Sidcup, Kent
"AU became my second home. The faculty became my mentors and the connections I have made have lasted a lifetime. From completing my training at AU in 2010 to then practising in the USA and the UK, I am proud to have been given a strong foundation of knowledge and expertise. The words progress, innovation and quality describe my experience. As the President of the AU Alumni UK Chapter, I am happy to share my experiences with others."
Mona Abbas Hussain
'03 - Vice President Internal Audit at Dubai World Trade Centre
Hussain has more than 17 years of professional experience in internal auditing and accounting. She holds the position of Vice President Internal Audit at one of the largest exhibition and conference centres in the Middle East since 2007. Hussain is an independent member of the Board of Directors for both the Commercial Bank International and Dubai Post, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners - UAE and a member of the Association of Internal Auditors - UAE.
Dr Rami El Assal
'07 - Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Boutique Venture Partners
Dr El Assal is a scientist-clinician trained at Harvard and Stanford Medical Schools. He is a Research Scientist (academic staff) at the Canary Center for Cancer Early Detection at Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, USA. In June 2016, he completed his Postdoctoral Research Fellowship at the Canary Center at Stanford for Cancer Early Detection. Prior to Stanford, he completed a Postdoctoral Research Fellowship at the Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, as well as the Harvard-MIT Health Science and Technology Division. Dr El Assal received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from AU. Following his clinical internship year, he enrolled in an advanced training programme in General Dentistry for two years. His clinical training was affiliated with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI). His research interests focus on the applications of micro-/nano-scale technologies and bio-inspired materials in medicine and biology. He has authored/co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, and conference proceedings as well as four edited books. His research work has been highlighted in several news platforms such as Reuters News, Yahoo-finance and Miami Herald. Dr El Assal research achievements have been recognised by numerous entities such as the Center of Nanoscale Systems (CNS) at Harvard University (Boston, MA), Academy of Dentistry International (New York, NY), and International Academy for Dental-Facial Esthetics (New York, NY). In addition, he consulted for several biotech, medtech, and non-profit companies as well as served on the scientific advisory board of Silicon Valley-based startups.
AU Office of Development and Alumni Affairs Initiatives
Below are special endowment programmes that have been done by prominent Indian businessman in the UAE for Ajman University (AU).
- One endowed scholarship for Faizal and Shabana Kottikolon
- One endowed scholarship for Bubbles and Surender Singh Kandhari
Also, the AU Chancellor met with many Indian business leaders in the UAE to build relationships and bridge the gap between academia and industry. Some of these meetings are mentioned below:
-
Supplements
AU Alumni Success stories
The university is proud of its student alumni who have gone on to gain great success in the business world
READ MORE
-
Supplements
Winning students' hearts through innovation
Ajman University is the only university in the Middle East awarded... READ MORE
-
Supplements
A life-changing, transformational educational...
Students obtain a truly international perspective wherein they study... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Harnessing skillsets of the future
Al Ghurair University (AGU) ensures that it is always aligned with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli