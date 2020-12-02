Aster DM Healthcare: Enroute to healthier 'Next 50 years'

I salute and congratulate the Visionary Rulers of UAE on the 49th National Day for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the most efficacious manner, standing out as a shining example in the darkness around. While an unprecedented global crisis brought the whole world to almost a standstill, this Oasis of peace and prosperity could turn the tide around and emerge victorious.



The year 2020 has been the most unprecedented year that our generation has seen, bringing a crisis that can be compared only with the Spanish flu a century ago. The last one year saw the Novel Coronavirus infecting more that 60 million people in almost all countries in the world and killing more than a million. The global economy came to a standstill with lockdown confining people to their homes.



However, through multiple strategic National Programmes and with timely interventions, UAE could bring Covid-19 under control with very low mortality rate, emerging as one of the safest countries in the world. The Visionary Rulers of UAE are successfully upholding the Vision of the Father of the Nation, HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to ensure peace and prosperity for the citizens and residents of the country to build a sustainable future for everyone.



As a healthcare organisation that started its journey three decades ago in UAE, we at Aster DM Healthcare couldn't be more proud of the achievement of the country in this extremely difficult year. We are glad that we could play an active role, working hand-in-hand with various authorities to tackle the crisis and help large number of people in need of treatment. Our hospitals and clinics in UAE have treated 7,375 patients with a case fatality rate of less than one per cent and we also screened 260,164 people, while being actively involved in quarantining of the population across various facilities, which helped to flatten the curve when the pandemic was at its peak.



Apart from testing and treating patients, we have used the challenge as an opportunity to diversify our business model, evolve new services and focus on technological innovation aimed at redefining the future of healthcare delivery. Focus on Telemedicine, Home healthcare, E-ICU and remote monitoring are just the beginning as we make swift progress to serve the world ahead of the curve in digital transformation. Aligned with UAE's vision for a digital first economy, Aster has been spearheading dialogues in digital health through Aster Innovation and Research Centre, working closely with start-ups to provide opportunities for path breaking ideas.



As we look towards the future of this blessed country, we stand aligned with UAE towards the "Next 50 Years" plans and pledge to push forth on our commitment towards building a healthier nation through Affordable, Accessible Quality Healthcare through hybrid brick and click model.