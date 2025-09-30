Aspen Heights British School — where academic excellence meets care and community

Choosing the right school in Abu Dhabi can feel overwhelming — but Aspen Heights British School stands apart for families who value academic excellence, wellbeing, and a strong sense of community. Part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), Aspen Heights combines world-class standards with a nurturing ethos that ensures every student feels seen, supported, and inspired to succeed.

At the helm is new Principal Gillian Hammond, who brings over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of leading outstanding schools in the UAE. She is joined by a refreshed leadership team who are already making an impact, with a sharp focus on wellbeing, curriculum innovation, and strong connections between home and school.

Aspen Heights British School follows the British Curriculum until Year 11 before offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), preparing students for leading universities worldwide. The school was recently graded Outstanding across all standards in the British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection, affirming its international calibre.

The learning experience is supported by exceptional facilities that help students flourish both inside and outside the classroom. These include a padel court, a multi-purpose games arena, a modern indoor sports hall, and dedicated swimming pools for primary and secondary students — all designed to promote health, wellbeing, and a love for active living.

A defining strength of Aspen Heights British School is its provision for students of determination and additional needs. The school’s OASIS class provides a supportive environment where specialist teachers and therapists work closely with children who need additional learning support. With just ten students per class, children benefit from personalised teaching and integrated therapies such as Speech and Language, Occupational Therapy, and ABA. A fully equipped sensory room ensures developmental and emotional needs are met daily.

Parents see the difference. One OASIS mother shared: “My son is happier than we’ve ever seen him. Not only is he progressing in reading, but he’s made friends and joined a football club — something we never thought possible a year ago.”

“As Principal, my philosophy is clear,” shares Miss Hammond. “At Aspen Heights British School, we understand that academic success is only one part of a child’s journey. Equally important is their emotional and social wellbeing. We are deeply committed to this balanced and nurturing approach, where every child is encouraged to grow with confidence and is supported in an environment where they feel truly seen and empowered to thrive.”

With strong leadership, genuine parent partnerships, and access to ISP’s global network of 100+ schools across 25 countries, Aspen Heights British School is a school where every child belongs and every success is celebrated.

For more information, visit: Aspen Heights British School.